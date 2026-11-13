https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/efforts-to-impeach-hegseth-could-lead-to-budget-cuts-at-the-pentagon--expert-1125071120.html
Efforts to Impeach Hegseth Could Lead to Budget Cuts at the Pentagon – Expert
Efforts to Impeach Hegseth Could Lead to Budget Cuts at the Pentagon – Expert
Sputnik International
The Department of War could face significant funding cuts in 2027 amid potential renewed efforts to impeach Secretary Pete Hegseth, Thomas Weiss, presidential professor emeritus of political science at the City University of New York, told RIA Novosti on Friday.
2026-11-13T18:52+0000
2026-11-13T18:52+0000
2026-11-13T18:52+0000
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On Tuesday, the House of Representatives blocked an attempt to begin impeachment proceedings against Hegseth introduced by outgoing GOP Congressman Thomas Massie. In a narrow vote, 211 lawmakers backed referring the impeachment resolution to the House Judiciary Committee, effectively blocking its consideration. Weiss did not specify which specific line items in the defense budget may be subject to cuts. Democrats secured control of both the House and the Senate in last week's midterm elections. The new Congress will begin its term in January 2027. One of its agenda items will be consideration of the administration's record-breaking $1.5 trillion budget request for the Pentagon for fiscal year 2027.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/hegseth-may-retain-position-because-of-loyalty-to-trump--expert-1125069221.html
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Efforts to Impeach Hegseth Could Lead to Budget Cuts at the Pentagon – Expert
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Department of War could face significant funding cuts in 2027 amid potential renewed efforts to impeach Secretary Pete Hegseth, Thomas Weiss, presidential professor emeritus of political science at the City University of New York, told RIA Novosti on Friday.
On Tuesday, the House of Representatives blocked an attempt to begin impeachment proceedings against Hegseth introduced by outgoing GOP Congressman Thomas Massie. In a narrow vote, 211 lawmakers backed referring the impeachment resolution to the House Judiciary Committee, effectively blocking its consideration.
"Appropriations are always hard to cut for the Department of Defense [Department of War], but given the magnitude of the Trump requests, I believe that a substantial cut is not only in order but will occur," Weiss said, when asked about the potential political consequences of reviving impeachment proceedings against Hegseth.
Weiss did not specify which specific line items in the defense budget may be subject to cuts.
Democrats secured control of both the House and the Senate in last week's midterm elections. The new Congress will begin its term in January 2027. One of its agenda items will be consideration of the administration's record-breaking $1.5 trillion budget request for the Pentagon for fiscal year 2027.