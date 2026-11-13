https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/hegseth-may-retain-position-because-of-loyalty-to-trump--expert-1125069221.html
Hegseth May Retain Position Because of Loyalty to Trump – Expert
Hegseth May Retain Position Because of Loyalty to Trump – Expert
Sputnik International
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth could retain his position despite attempts to impeach him, given his loyalty to US President Donald Trump, Thomas Weiss, presidential professor emeritus of political science at the City University of New York, said.
2026-11-13T14:14+0000
2026-11-13T14:14+0000
2026-11-13T14:14+0000
americas
peter hegseth
donald trump
us
congress
house judiciary committee
pentagon
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/07/1123956570_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_10cc8753661d91ffd782ac4ea79abe9b.jpg
"Anything is possible, but Trump values ... loyalty over everything else. And Hegseth is the #1 cheerleader [for the president]," Weiss said when asked whether pressure from the Congress could force Trump to replace Hegseth. Weiss also said he was surprised by the decision to shelve the impeachment effort against Hegseth, given the dissatisfaction with his actions among both members of Congress and the public. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives blocked an attempt to begin impeachment proceedings against Hegseth. In a vote, 211 lawmakers backed referring the impeachment resolution to the House Judiciary Committee, effectively blocking its consideration. Trump has repeatedly voiced his support for Hegseth amid attempts to impeach him. On Tuesday, Hegseth said that he was prepared for congressional proceedings, following an initiative to impeach him. He also accused those behind the impeachment effort of sabotaging US President Donald Trump's decisions and putting the US armed forces at risk.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/trump-tells-democrats-to-stop-abusing-us-after-hegseths-impeachment-fail-1125049484.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/07/1123956570_211:0:2940:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_59c24e34d9e00fe4ff6a50561362297a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
peter hegseth, donald trump, us, congress, house judiciary committee, pentagon
peter hegseth, donald trump, us, congress, house judiciary committee, pentagon
Hegseth May Retain Position Because of Loyalty to Trump – Expert
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth could retain his position despite attempts to impeach him, given his loyalty to US President Donald Trump, Thomas Weiss, presidential professor emeritus of political science at the City University of New York, said.
"Anything is possible, but Trump values ... loyalty over everything else. And Hegseth is the #1 cheerleader [for the president]," Weiss said when asked whether pressure from the Congress could force Trump to replace Hegseth.
Weiss also said he was surprised by the decision to shelve the impeachment effort against Hegseth, given the dissatisfaction with his actions among both members of Congress and the public.
"A substantial number of people, inside Congress and outside, are upset not only about Iran and … attacks on supposed drug boats, but also on the removal of qualified personnel who did not fit with his [Hegseth's] personal views about 'machismo,'" he added.
On Tuesday, the House of Representatives blocked an attempt to begin impeachment proceedings against Hegseth
. In a vote, 211 lawmakers backed referring the impeachment resolution to the House Judiciary Committee, effectively blocking its consideration.
Trump has repeatedly voiced his support for Hegseth amid attempts to impeach him. On Tuesday, Hegseth said that he was prepared for congressional proceedings, following an initiative to impeach him. He also accused those behind the impeachment effort of sabotaging US President Donald Trump's decisions and putting the US armed forces at risk.