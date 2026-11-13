https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/houthis-say-attacked-east-west-oil-pipeline-in-saudi-arabia-1125065188.html
Houthis Say Attacked East-West Oil Pipeline in Saudi Arabia
Houthis Say Attacked East-West Oil Pipeline in Saudi Arabia
Sputnik International
DOHA, (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said that the movement attacked a pumping station on the East-West oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia, as well as an oil facility in the port of Yanbu.
2026-11-13T04:11+0000
2026-11-13T04:11+0000
2026-11-13T04:11+0000
us-israel war on iran
saudi arabia
yemen
houthis
ansar allah
middle east
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/01/1121330357_0:0:1000:563_1920x0_80_0_0_61e889c1a64b3138adbae8653047e751.png
On the same day, the Saudi Arabian air defense intercepted drones launched from Yemen targeting the kingdom's east and Riyadh, the Saudi-led Arab coalition against the Houthis said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/houthis-say-recorded-93-saudi-airstrikes-on-yemen-over-past-24-hours-1125059120.html
saudi arabia
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/01/1121330357_125:0:876:563_1920x0_80_0_0_e33f0936d31dcd16d16f1cb1e21bb32c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
saudi arabia, yemen, houthis, ansar allah, middle east
saudi arabia, yemen, houthis, ansar allah, middle east
Houthis Say Attacked East-West Oil Pipeline in Saudi Arabia
DOHA, (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said that the movement attacked a pumping station on the East-West oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia, as well as an oil facility in the port of Yanbu.
"Our armed forces carried out two military operations. During the first operation, pumping station number 7 on the East-West pipeline was attacked using an unmanned aerial vehicle. The second operation targeted an oil facility in the port of Yanbu. A ballistic missile was launched at it, which successfully reached its target," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Thursday.
On the same day, the Saudi Arabian air defense intercepted drones launched from Yemen targeting the kingdom's east and Riyadh, the Saudi-led Arab coalition against the Houthis said.