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Houthis Say Attacked East-West Oil Pipeline in Saudi Arabia
Houthis Say Attacked East-West Oil Pipeline in Saudi Arabia
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DOHA, (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said that the movement attacked a pumping station on the East-West oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia, as well as an oil facility in the port of Yanbu.
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On the same day, the Saudi Arabian air defense intercepted drones launched from Yemen targeting the kingdom's east and Riyadh, the Saudi-led Arab coalition against the Houthis said.
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Houthis Say Attacked East-West Oil Pipeline in Saudi Arabia

04:11 GMT 13.11.2026
© Photo : Houthi Media OfficeScreengrab of Houthi video showing Palestine-2 missile on its launch stand.
Screengrab of Houthi video showing Palestine-2 missile on its launch stand. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
© Photo : Houthi Media Office
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DOHA, (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said that the movement attacked a pumping station on the East-West oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia, as well as an oil facility in the port of Yanbu.
"Our armed forces carried out two military operations. During the first operation, pumping station number 7 on the East-West pipeline was attacked using an unmanned aerial vehicle. The second operation targeted an oil facility in the port of Yanbu. A ballistic missile was launched at it, which successfully reached its target," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Thursday.
In this photo taken Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009, F-15 warplanes of the Saudi Air Force fly over the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh during a graduation ceremony at King Faisal Air Force University - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
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Houthis Say Recorded 93 Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen Over Past 24 Hours
Yesterday, 09:59 GMT
On the same day, the Saudi Arabian air defense intercepted drones launched from Yemen targeting the kingdom's east and Riyadh, the Saudi-led Arab coalition against the Houthis said.
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