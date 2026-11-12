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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/houthis-say-recorded-93-saudi-airstrikes-on-yemen-over-past-24-hours-1125059120.html
Houthis Say Recorded 93 Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen Over Past 24 Hours
Houthis Say Recorded 93 Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen Over Past 24 Hours
Sputnik International
The Saudi air force has carried out 93 airstrikes across six Yemeni provinces over the last 24 hours, Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said.
2026-11-12T09:59+0000
2026-11-12T09:59+0000
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"Over the past 24 hours, Saudi military aircraft have launched 93 strikes on civilian targets in Lahij, Taizz, Al Jawf, Hajjah, Marib and Dhamar Governorates, using F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets … There are casualties, both dead and wounded, among the civilian population," Saree said on Wednesday. According to the spokesperson, the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks on Yemen since the latest escalation began has reached 4,765. In addition, Saree said that the movement launched a drone strike on an oil pipeline pumping station near the Saudi city of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast. At the same time, Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led Arab coalition against the Houthis, said that Saudi Arabia's air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the kingdom's western regions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/houthis-report-attacks-on-oil-refineries-airports-in-saudi-arabia-1124977367.html
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Houthis Say Recorded 93 Saudi Airstrikes on Yemen Over Past 24 Hours

09:59 GMT 12.11.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarIn this photo taken Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009, F-15 warplanes of the Saudi Air Force fly over the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh during a graduation ceremony at King Faisal Air Force University
In this photo taken Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009, F-15 warplanes of the Saudi Air Force fly over the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh during a graduation ceremony at King Faisal Air Force University - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
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BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Saudi air force has carried out 93 airstrikes across six Yemeni provinces over the last 24 hours, Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said.
"Over the past 24 hours, Saudi military aircraft have launched 93 strikes on civilian targets in Lahij, Taizz, Al Jawf, Hajjah, Marib and Dhamar Governorates, using F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets … There are casualties, both dead and wounded, among the civilian population," Saree said on Wednesday.
According to the spokesperson, the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks on Yemen since the latest escalation began has reached 4,765.
In addition, Saree said that the movement launched a drone strike on an oil pipeline pumping station near the Saudi city of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast.
At the same time, Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led Arab coalition against the Houthis, said that Saudi Arabia's air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the kingdom's western regions.
A Houthi supporter holds a mock missile during a protest marking Jerusalem Day in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2026
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Houthis Report Attacks on Oil Refineries, Airports in Saudi Arabia
30 October, 03:18 GMT
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