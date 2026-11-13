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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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Israel Receives Signal From CENTCOM to Prepare for New Campaign Against Iran - Reports
Israel Receives Signal From CENTCOM to Prepare for New Campaign Against Iran - Reports
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TEL AVIV, (Sputnik) - US CENTCOM sent signals through military channels to Israel and the Persian Gulf countries to prepare for the possibility of a renewed military campaign against Iran, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported.
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Such signals contradict recent statements by US President Donald Trump that there is no need to resume hostilities against the Islamic Republic, the report said on Thursday. The report also noted that the United States continues to build up its combat power in the region, recalling the expected arrival of a third aircraft carrier strike group in the CENTCOM area of ​​responsibility. According to the report, the US has approximately 200 tanker aircraft at bases in the Middle East and Europe. Along with them, thousands of American troops are stationed at US bases in the Middle East, working with various systems, including air defense systems. On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and the risk of a resumption of hostilities persists.
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Israel Receives Signal From CENTCOM to Prepare for New Campaign Against Iran - Reports

04:10 GMT 13.11.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag is placed among the ruins of a police station struck Monday during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
An Iranian flag is placed among the ruins of a police station struck Monday during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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TEL AVIV, (Sputnik) - The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has sent signals through military channels to Israel and the Persian Gulf countries to prepare for the possibility of a renewed military campaign against Iran, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported, citing a US source.
Such signals contradict recent statements by US President Donald Trump that there is no need to resume hostilities against the Islamic Republic, the report said on Thursday.
The report also noted that the United States continues to build up its combat power in the region, recalling the expected arrival of a third aircraft carrier strike group in the CENTCOM area of ​​responsibility.
According to the report, the US has approximately 200 tanker aircraft at bases in the Middle East and Europe. Along with them, thousands of American troops are stationed at US bases in the Middle East, working with various systems, including air defense systems.
In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Claims US Needs No Peace Deal With Iran
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On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and the risk of a resumption of hostilities persists.
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