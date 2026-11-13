https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/israel-receives-signal-from-centcom-to-prepare-for-new-campaign-against-iran---reports-1125065070.html
Israel Receives Signal From CENTCOM to Prepare for New Campaign Against Iran - Reports
Israel Receives Signal From CENTCOM to Prepare for New Campaign Against Iran - Reports
Sputnik International
TEL AVIV, (Sputnik) - US CENTCOM sent signals through military channels to Israel and the Persian Gulf countries to prepare for the possibility of a renewed military campaign against Iran, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported.
2026-11-13T04:10+0000
2026-11-13T04:10+0000
2026-11-13T04:10+0000
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Such signals contradict recent statements by US President Donald Trump that there is no need to resume hostilities against the Islamic Republic, the report said on Thursday. The report also noted that the United States continues to build up its combat power in the region, recalling the expected arrival of a third aircraft carrier strike group in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. According to the report, the US has approximately 200 tanker aircraft at bases in the Middle East and Europe. Along with them, thousands of American troops are stationed at US bases in the Middle East, working with various systems, including air defense systems. On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and the risk of a resumption of hostilities persists.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/trump-claims-us-needs-no-peace-deal-with-iran-1125062347.html
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israel, middle east, persian gulf, us central command (centcom)
Israel Receives Signal From CENTCOM to Prepare for New Campaign Against Iran - Reports
TEL AVIV, (Sputnik) - The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has sent signals through military channels to Israel and the Persian Gulf countries to prepare for the possibility of a renewed military campaign against Iran, Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported, citing a US source.
Such signals contradict recent statements by US President Donald Trump that there is no need to resume hostilities against the Islamic Republic, the report said on Thursday.
The report also noted that the United States continues to build up its combat power in the region, recalling the expected arrival of a third aircraft carrier strike group in the CENTCOM area of responsibility.
According to the report, the US has approximately 200 tanker aircraft at bases in the Middle East and Europe. Along with them, thousands of American troops are stationed at US bases in the Middle East, working with various systems, including air defense systems.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and the risk of a resumption of hostilities persists.