https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/trump-claims-us-needs-no-peace-deal-with-iran-1125062347.html
Trump Claims US Needs No Peace Deal With Iran
Trump Claims US Needs No Peace Deal With Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that the United States does not need a peace settlement with Iran.
2026-11-12T14:19+0000
2026-11-12T14:19+0000
2026-11-12T14:19+0000
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"We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait," Trump said via Truth Social.On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from the Islamic Republic. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.Following the outbreak of the conflict between Iran and the US, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has come to a near-complete standstill. This is a vital route for the global supply of oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/new-us-attacks-on-iran-will-have-serious-consequences-for-region---embassy-1125052236.html
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Trump Claims US Needs No Peace Deal With Iran
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that the United States does not need a peace settlement with Iran.
"We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait," Trump said via Truth Social.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from the Islamic Republic. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
Following the outbreak of the conflict between Iran and the US
, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has come to a near-complete standstill. This is a vital route for the global supply of oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.