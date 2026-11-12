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Trump Claims US Needs No Peace Deal With Iran
Trump Claims US Needs No Peace Deal With Iran
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US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that the United States does not need a peace settlement with Iran.
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"We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait," Trump said via Truth Social.On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from the Islamic Republic. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.Following the outbreak of the conflict between Iran and the US, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has come to a near-complete standstill. This is a vital route for the global supply of oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
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Trump Claims US Needs No Peace Deal With Iran

14:19 GMT 12.11.2026
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
 In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that the United States does not need a peace settlement with Iran.
"We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait," Trump said via Truth Social.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from the Islamic Republic. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
Following the outbreak of the conflict between Iran and the US, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has come to a near-complete standstill. This is a vital route for the global supply of oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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New US Attacks on Iran Will Have Serious Consequences for Region - Embassy
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