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Kushner Notes Progress in Understanding Concerns of Parties to Ukraine Conflict
Kushner Notes Progress in Understanding Concerns of Parties to Ukraine Conflict
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US special envoy Jared Kushner said that significant progress in understanding the concerns of Moscow and Kiev had been achieved following three days of diplomatic contacts in Abu Dhabi, Moscow, and Dublin.
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He also noted that following his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in Ireland, he and special envoy Steve Witkoff held consultations with the national security advisers of Ukraine, Germany, Italy, the European Union, France, Ireland, and Poland. Kushner also added that it is very important to cooperate with European countries on settling the Ukrainian conflict.US President Donald Trump's envoy promised to soon announce the schedule and details of the next negotiations on resolving the Ukraine conflict.
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Kushner Notes Progress in Understanding Concerns of Parties to Ukraine Conflict

04:08 GMT 13.11.2026
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankJared Kushne at a trilateral meeting of representatives from Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, focused on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
Jared Kushne at a trilateral meeting of representatives from Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, focused on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US special envoy Jared Kushner said that significant progress in understanding the concerns of Moscow and Kiev had been achieved following three days of diplomatic contacts in Abu Dhabi, Moscow, and Dublin.
"A tremendous amount of work has gone into restarting direct negotiations after many months. We have made meaningful progress in understanding both sides’ concerns, identifying possible solutions, and establishing a path forward," Kushner said on X.
He also noted that following his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in Ireland, he and special envoy Steve Witkoff held consultations with the national security advisers of Ukraine, Germany, Italy, the European Union, France, Ireland, and Poland.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, and U.S. President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner (from left to right) during a meeting in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
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Kushner also added that it is very important to cooperate with European countries on settling the Ukrainian conflict.
"We've also been working very, very closely over the past several months with the Europeans, and I think that's been very important," he told reporters.
US President Donald Trump's envoy promised to soon announce the schedule and details of the next negotiations on resolving the Ukraine conflict.
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