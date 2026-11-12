https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/russia-united-states-agree-to-continue-trilateral-format-negotiations---kremlin-aide-1125064498.html

Russia, United States Agree to Continue Trilateral Format Negotiations - Kremlin Aide

Russia, United States Agree to Continue Trilateral Format Negotiations - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Russia and the United States have agreed to continue trilateral talks, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday.

2026-11-12T17:23+0000

2026-11-12T17:23+0000

2026-11-12T17:24+0000

russia

yuri ushakov

vladimir putin

donald trump

russia

ukraine

asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)

jared kushner

steve witkoff

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The meeting, which lasted more than two hours, was described by Ushakov as substantive, constructive, frank and useful."It has been agreed that this negotiation process and this negotiating track will continue," Ushakov told reporters, adding that Moscow remained in contact with both US envoys.Witkoff and Kushner provided detailed assessments of the recent talks in Abu Dhabi. According to Ushakov, the Russian and US assessments of those negotiations as constructive and productive were aligned. Putin also emphasized that the Trump administration was making serious efforts to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine.Among the main outcomes of the Kremlin meeting, Russia and the US:European Security ArchitecturePutin also reminded the US envoys of Russia's proposals for a new European security architecture, first presented by Moscow in 2021, Ushakov said.The original proposals, submitted in the form of draft agreements with the US and NATO, included three key provisions: preventing further NATO expansion, prohibiting the deployment of weapons systems threatening Russia near its borders, and restoring the alliance's military configuration to the level that existed when the Russia-NATO Founding Act was signed in 1997.Moscow intends to supplement its 2021 proposals with new considerations, taking into account the lessons of its confrontation with the collective West, Ushakov added.He said the current international security system had clearly failed and stressed that Russia was ready to begin coordinating the parameters of a new long-term architecture of indivisible security and peace together with US representatives.Putin also supported the US proposal to address security concerns involving both Russia and Ukraine through the formation of a new European security system, according to the Kremlin aide.Meetings at APEC SummitUshakov announced a planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the APEC summit in Shenzhen.Russia hopes to discuss the situation with the United States even before the meeting of Putin and Trump in China, Ushakov said.The leaders may continue discussing the entire range of topics of the Ukrainian settlement at a planned meeting in China, Ushakov said, adding that Trump is paying personal attention to resolving the crisis in Ukraine.Moscow also hopes that a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, the United States, and China at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will have an impact on the overall international situation."Both we and the Americans attach great importance to the upcoming trilateral summit in Shenzhen, which is being organized by the Chinese hosts of the APEC summit. Active work is currently underway to flesh out its substantive agenda. We hope that these initial meetings in such a format will have a salutary effect on the overall international situation," Ushakov said.

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/putin-thanks-trump-for-facilitating-russia-ukraine-contacts-during-kremlin-meeting-1125060791.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/topic-of-security-architecture-was-central-at-abu-dhabi-talks---medinsky-1125050532.html

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yuri ushakov, vladimir putin, donald trump, russia, ukraine, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), jared kushner, steve witkoff