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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/microsoft-global-outage-affects-philippine-judiciary---supreme-court-1125066009.html
Microsoft Global Outage Affects Philippine Judiciary - Supreme Court
Microsoft Global Outage Affects Philippine Judiciary - Supreme Court
Sputnik International
Global outage of Microsoft Outlook, Teams and wider Microsoft 365 services has affected the Philippine judiciary, the Supreme Court of the Philippines said on Friday.
2026-11-13T07:18+0000
2026-11-13T07:18+0000
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"The Supreme Court informs the public that the ongoing worldwide Microsoft 365 service outage has affected the Philippine Judiciary 365 (PJ365), including Microsoft Outlook. During this period, responses to emails and other transactions may be delayed," the statement read. The court added that it was working closely with Microsoft to restore all affected services. Microsoft users around the globe reported problems when accessing or using Microsoft 365 services, including Teams, Outlook and Copilot on Thursday evening. The outage is estimated to have spread to 74 countries and territories within an hour, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Microsoft said that it was working to restore the affected services and that service connectivity problems may affect users in any region. Senior Microsoft executive Charles Lamanna said that the outage was not caused by malicious or cyber activity.
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Microsoft Global Outage Affects Philippine Judiciary - Supreme Court

07:18 GMT 13.11.2026
© AP Photo / Ted S. WarrenMicrosoft Corp. logo
Microsoft Corp. logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
© AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Global outage of Microsoft Outlook, Teams and wider Microsoft 365 services has affected the Philippine judiciary, the Supreme Court of the Philippines said on Friday.
"The Supreme Court informs the public that the ongoing worldwide Microsoft 365 service outage has affected the Philippine Judiciary 365 (PJ365), including Microsoft Outlook. During this period, responses to emails and other transactions may be delayed," the statement read.
The court added that it was working closely with Microsoft to restore all affected services.
Microsoft users around the globe reported problems when accessing or using Microsoft 365 services, including Teams, Outlook and Copilot on Thursday evening. The outage is estimated to have spread to 74 countries and territories within an hour, according to outage tracker Downdetector.
Microsoft said that it was working to restore the affected services and that service connectivity problems may affect users in any region. Senior Microsoft executive Charles Lamanna said that the outage was not caused by malicious or cyber activity.
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