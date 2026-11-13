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Microsoft Reports Gradual Restoration of Services Following Outage
Microsoft Reports Gradual Restoration of Services Following Outage
Sputnik International
Microsoft 365 services are gradually being restored following an outage, the company said on Friday.
2026-11-13T13:49+0000
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"We're seeing encouraging recovery progress in Europe … Japan remains comparatively more stable, while North America is also improving," the company said. Microsoft added that the extended email delivery window, now set at up to 48 hours, remains in effect. This measure is intended to reduce the risk of delayed messages failing to be delivered while the system processes the backlog of emails. Meanwhile, some users may still experience disruptions, the statement added. On November 12, Microsoft services suffered a major outage. The users reported problems accessing Outlook, Copilot, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services. According to outage tracking website Downdetector, the disruption has hit users in at least 74 countries and territories. A Microsoft spokesperson said that it was not caused by a cyberattack.
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Microsoft Reports Gradual Restoration of Services Following Outage
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Microsoft 365 services are gradually being restored following an outage, the company said on Friday.
"We're seeing encouraging recovery progress in Europe … Japan remains comparatively more stable, while North America is also improving," the company said.
Microsoft
added that the extended email delivery window, now set at up to 48 hours, remains in effect. This measure is intended to reduce the risk of delayed messages failing to be delivered while the system processes the backlog of emails.
Meanwhile, some users may still experience disruptions, the statement added.
On November 12, Microsoft services suffered a major outage. The users reported problems accessing Outlook, Copilot, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services.
According to outage tracking website Downdetector, the disruption has hit users in at least 74 countries and territories. A Microsoft spokesperson said that it was not caused by a cyberattack.