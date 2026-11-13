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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/rosatom-will-need-up-to-40-different-ice-class-vessels-for-northern-sea-route---ceo-1125070231.html
Rosatom Will Need Up to 40 Different Ice-Class Vessels for Northern Sea Route - CEO
Rosatom Will Need Up to 40 Different Ice-Class Vessels for Northern Sea Route - CEO
Sputnik International
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom will need up to 40 different ice-class vessels for the Northern Sea Route, and the first block of orders will be placed at Russian shipyards, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
2026-11-13T16:32+0000
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"We understand that, in general, Rosatom will need somewhere up to 40 ice-class vessels," Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the World Atomic Days forum in Antalya. Rosatom will need container ships, bulk carriers, and ships for general cargo, the CEO said, adding that the entire construction program for such a fleet will take 10-15 years.
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Rosatom Will Need Up to 40 Different Ice-Class Vessels for Northern Sea Route - CEO

16:32 GMT 13.11.2026
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ANTALYA, Turkiye (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom will need up to 40 different ice-class vessels for the Northern Sea Route, and the first block of orders will be placed at Russian shipyards, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
"We understand that, in general, Rosatom will need somewhere up to 40 ice-class vessels," Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the World Atomic Days forum in Antalya.
Rosatom will need container ships, bulk carriers, and ships for general cargo, the CEO said, adding that the entire construction program for such a fleet will take 10-15 years.
"Of course, this program will require a very serious placement in shipyards, and the first ones we will start working with in this regard, to determine the forms of cooperation, will be Russian shipyards... The first block of orders for business shipbuilding will, of course, be offered to Russian shipbuilders and Russian companies," Likhachev added.
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