https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/russia-saudi-arabia-concerned-over-spread-of-yemen-conflict--foreign-ministry-1125068040.html
Russia, Saudi Arabia Concerned Over Spread of Yemen Conflict – Foreign Ministry
Russia, Saudi Arabia Concerned Over Spread of Yemen Conflict – Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov and Saudi Ambassador to Moscow Sami bin Mohammed Al-Sadhan expressed concerns over the growing risk of the spread of conflict in Yemen during talks on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
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"The sides discussed developments surrounding Yemen, emphasizing growing concerns over the spread of the conflict to neighboring states and adjacent waters. They stressed the importance of ending the violence as soon as possible and resuming negotiations," the ministry said in a statement. The sides also welcomed collective efforts under the auspices of the United Nations to reach a settlement and establish a long-lasting peace on the south of the Arabian Peninsula, the ministry said.
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Russia, Saudi Arabia Concerned Over Spread of Yemen Conflict – Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov and Saudi Ambassador to Moscow Sami bin Mohammed Al-Sadhan expressed concerns over the growing risk of the spread of conflict in Yemen during talks on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"The sides discussed developments surrounding Yemen, emphasizing growing concerns over the spread of the conflict to neighboring states and adjacent waters. They stressed the importance of ending the violence as soon as possible and resuming negotiations," the ministry said in a statement.
The sides also welcomed collective efforts under the auspices of the United Nations to reach a settlement and establish a long-lasting peace on the south of the Arabian Peninsula, the ministry said.