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Russia Strikes 2 Power Substations in Ukraine's Sumy Region – MoD
Russia Strikes 2 Power Substations in Ukraine's Sumy Region – MoD
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The Russian armed forces hit two electrical substations in Ukraine's Sumy region, which ensure the functioning of military industry enterprises, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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"As a result of the strike, power substations PS-110 and PS-330 were damaged in ... the Sumy region, which ensure the functioning of military industry enterprises that produce unmanned aerial vehicles and components for them, as well as logistics centers used for storing military equipment," the statement said. Russia hit a cargo ship delivering military supplies for Ukraine to the port of Chernomorsk and two railway locomotives in the Odessa region, the ministry added.
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Russia Strikes 2 Power Substations in Ukraine's Sumy Region – MoD

16:29 GMT 13.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces hit two electrical substations in Ukraine's Sumy region, which ensure the functioning of military industry enterprises, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"As a result of the strike, power substations PS-110 and PS-330 were damaged in ... the Sumy region, which ensure the functioning of military industry enterprises that produce unmanned aerial vehicles and components for them, as well as logistics centers used for storing military equipment," the statement said.
Russia hit a cargo ship delivering military supplies for Ukraine to the port of Chernomorsk and two railway locomotives in the Odessa region, the ministry added.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Dry Port Logistics Center in Port of Odessa - Defense Ministry
9 November, 15:00 GMT
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