International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/turkiye-qatar-sign-new-mutual-defense-pact-1125070968.html
Turkiye, Qatar Sign New Mutual Defense Pact
Turkiye, Qatar Sign New Mutual Defense Pact
Sputnik International
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have signed a new mutual defense agreement, further cementing the military and political cooperation between the two countries, the NTV broadcaster reported on Friday.
2026-11-13T18:51+0000
2026-11-13T18:51+0000
military
recep tayyip erdogan
tamim bin hamad al thani
qatar
turkiye
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/103192/72/1031927239_0:307:4010:2563_1920x0_80_0_0_fa8af5e262405c08249c611561c5c0b7.jpg
Top-level negotiations finalizing the pact were reportedly held at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul. The leaders first held a private meeting, followed by delegation-level talks. As a result of the 12th Meeting of the Turkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee, five agreements across multiple sectors were signed, NTV said. In addition to a mutual defense document with as-yet undisclosed terms, agreements covering consumer protections, market surveillance and control and education were signed, as well as a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution, the report said.Erdogan said that the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement that came into force last year brought the two countries closer to achieving their mutual trade turnover targets. The Turkish president also said that Ankara seeks to develop and diversify the energy partnership it has with Doha.Bilateral cooperation in the defense industry will expand, Erdogan added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/turkish-parliament-ratifies-mecca-defense-pact-1125023892.html
qatar
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/103192/72/1031927239_92:0:3919:2870_1920x0_80_0_0_265269f0709b5f122fd1d695a28205c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
recep tayyip erdogan, tamim bin hamad al thani, qatar, turkiye
recep tayyip erdogan, tamim bin hamad al thani, qatar, turkiye

Turkiye, Qatar Sign New Mutual Defense Pact

18:51 GMT 13.11.2026
© AP Photo / UncreditedTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, right, inspect a military honour guard at the new presidential palace in Ankara, Turkiye. File photo
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, right, inspect a military honour guard at the new presidential palace in Ankara, Turkiye. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
© AP Photo / Uncredited
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have signed a new mutual defense agreement, further cementing the military and political cooperation between the two countries, the NTV broadcaster reported on Friday.
Top-level negotiations finalizing the pact were reportedly held at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul. The leaders first held a private meeting, followed by delegation-level talks. As a result of the 12th Meeting of the Turkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee, five agreements across multiple sectors were signed, NTV said.
In addition to a mutual defense document with as-yet undisclosed terms, agreements covering consumer protections, market surveillance and control and education were signed, as well as a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution, the report said.
Erdogan said that the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement that came into force last year brought the two countries closer to achieving their mutual trade turnover targets. The Turkish president also said that Ankara seeks to develop and diversify the energy partnership it has with Doha.
Bilateral cooperation in the defense industry will expand, Erdogan added.
F-5 jets from the Turkish Stars aerobatic demonstration team - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2026
World
Turkish Parliament Ratifies Mecca Defense Pact
6 November, 03:15 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала