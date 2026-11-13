https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/turkiye-qatar-sign-new-mutual-defense-pact-1125070968.html
Turkiye, Qatar Sign New Mutual Defense Pact
Turkiye, Qatar Sign New Mutual Defense Pact
Sputnik International
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have signed a new mutual defense agreement, further cementing the military and political cooperation between the two countries, the NTV broadcaster reported on Friday.
2026-11-13T18:51+0000
2026-11-13T18:51+0000
2026-11-13T18:51+0000
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Top-level negotiations finalizing the pact were reportedly held at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul. The leaders first held a private meeting, followed by delegation-level talks. As a result of the 12th Meeting of the Turkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee, five agreements across multiple sectors were signed, NTV said. In addition to a mutual defense document with as-yet undisclosed terms, agreements covering consumer protections, market surveillance and control and education were signed, as well as a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution, the report said.Erdogan said that the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement that came into force last year brought the two countries closer to achieving their mutual trade turnover targets. The Turkish president also said that Ankara seeks to develop and diversify the energy partnership it has with Doha.Bilateral cooperation in the defense industry will expand, Erdogan added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/turkish-parliament-ratifies-mecca-defense-pact-1125023892.html
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recep tayyip erdogan, tamim bin hamad al thani, qatar, turkiye
recep tayyip erdogan, tamim bin hamad al thani, qatar, turkiye
Turkiye, Qatar Sign New Mutual Defense Pact
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have signed a new mutual defense agreement, further cementing the military and political cooperation between the two countries, the NTV broadcaster reported on Friday.
Top-level negotiations finalizing the pact were reportedly held at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul. The leaders first held a private meeting, followed by delegation-level talks. As a result of the 12th Meeting of the Turkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee, five agreements across multiple sectors were signed, NTV said.
In addition to a mutual defense document with as-yet undisclosed terms, agreements covering consumer protections, market surveillance and control and education were signed, as well as a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution, the report said.
Erdogan said that the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement that came into force last year brought the two countries closer to achieving their mutual trade turnover targets. The Turkish president also said that Ankara seeks to develop and diversify the energy partnership it has with Doha.
Bilateral cooperation in the defense industry will expand, Erdogan added.