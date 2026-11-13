https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/ukraines-stubbornness-on-konstantinovka-humanitarian-pause-shows-it-doesnt-care-about-civilians-1125068335.html
Ukraine’s Stubbornness on Konstantinovka Humanitarian Pause Shows It Doesn’t Care About Civilians
Ukraine’s Stubbornness on Konstantinovka Humanitarian Pause Shows It Doesn’t Care About Civilians
Sputnik International
“I don’t think they [Kiev or its Western sponsors, ed.] are especially concerned about the humanitarian aspects,” Alexander Mikhailov told Sputnik, commenting on Ukrainian officials’ reluctance to accept President Putin’s proposed humanitarian mission to evacuate civilians from Konstantinovka, based on the recent successful experience in Aleshki.
2026-11-13T13:43+0000
2026-11-13T13:43+0000
2026-11-13T13:43+0000
analysis
alexander mikhailov
volodymyr zelensky
vladimir putin
russia
konstantinovka
kiev
humanitarian
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/0d/1125068168_0:39:815:497_1920x0_80_0_0_efda8bd6557708b5e4f1bd59fc167b8f.jpg
Aleshki showed that Russia is “essentially the only state that actually cares about civilians” in the conflict zone, something even foreign observers “clearly took note of, though, for various reasons, not everyone is able to say so out loud,” according to the observer.Commenting on the Zelensky administration’s reluctance on an Aleshki-style deal in Konstantinovka, based on claims that Russia could use the pause to rotate troops and reclaim lost positions, Mikhailov characterized Kiev’s entire approach as being about pushing narratives, “blaming Russia and trying to extract the greatest possible political advantage” from an unfavorable situation.The media machines of Ukraine’s Western sponsors can be reliably counted on to ignore Kiev’s crimes, and the latter cares only about the opinions of countries providing money and weapons, Mikhailov says.Zelensky, meanwhile, will to try to sabotage a similar agreement on Konstantinovka to prevent Russia and the US from coming out looking better than him, Mikhailov summed up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/eu-splits-into-three-camps-over-who-should-represent-europe-in-ukraine-talks-1125067036.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/russia-hopes-putins-proposed-humanitarian-mission-in-konstantinovka-moves-forward--kremlin-aide-1125067428.html
russia
konstantinovka
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/0d/1125068168_51:0:764:535_1920x0_80_0_0_d248442856f65a9583bfc8058808d8e9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
alexander mikhailov, volodymyr zelensky, vladimir putin, russia, konstantinovka, kiev, humanitarian
alexander mikhailov, volodymyr zelensky, vladimir putin, russia, konstantinovka, kiev, humanitarian
Ukraine’s Stubbornness on Konstantinovka Humanitarian Pause Shows It Doesn’t Care About Civilians
Neither Kiev nor its Western sponsors are particularly concerned about humanitarian issues, Bureau of Military-Political Analysis head Alexander Mikhailov told Sputnik, commenting on Ukrainian officials’ reluctance to accept Putin’s proposed humanitarian mission to evacuate civilians from Konstantinovka, based on the recent experience in Aleshki.
“The issue is that Zelensky is very keen to prevent Moscow from using another humanitarian situation to project a positive image of Russia,” Mikhailov explained.
Aleshki showed that Russia is “essentially the only state that actually cares about civilians” in the conflict zone, something even foreign observers “clearly took note of, though, for various reasons, not everyone is able to say so out loud,” according to the observer.
Commenting on the Zelensky administration’s reluctance on an Aleshki-style deal in Konstantinovka, based on claims that Russia could use the pause to rotate troops and reclaim lost positions, Mikhailov characterized Kiev’s entire approach as being about pushing narratives, “blaming Russia and trying to extract the greatest possible political advantage” from an unfavorable situation.
The media machines of Ukraine’s Western sponsors can be reliably counted on to ignore Kiev’s crimes, and the latter cares only about the opinions of countries providing money and weapons, Mikhailov says.
“What will matter, once again, is how serious the initiative from the US side will be,” Mikhailov said, recalling First Lady Melania Trump’s personal intervention in the Aleshki case. “It’s no coincidence that President Putin is proposing this not to his former European or British partners, but to the Americans specifically.”
Zelensky, meanwhile, will to try to sabotage a similar agreement on Konstantinovka to prevent Russia and the US from coming out looking better than him, Mikhailov summed up.