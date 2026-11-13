https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/russia-hopes-putins-proposed-humanitarian-mission-in-konstantinovka-moves-forward--kremlin-aide-1125067428.html

Russia Hopes Putin’s Humanitarian Mission Offer For Konstantinovka Gains Traction – Kremlin Aide

Russia Hopes Putin’s Humanitarian Mission Offer For Konstantinovka Gains Traction – Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

An important humanitarian initiative on Konstantinovka, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, concerns the continuation of the experience in Alyoshki, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-11-13T10:41+0000

2026-11-13T10:41+0000

2026-11-13T11:10+0000

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During a meeting with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Thursday, Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission in Konstantinovka based on the experience of Alyosha. The president said that Russia controls Konstantinovka and is ready to ensure the safety of such a mission.Moscow hopes that Putin's initiative on the humanitarian mission in Konstantinovka will be developed and expects that all details related to security in Konstantinovka will be resolved and the humanitarian mission will be carried out, the official said."This initiative concerns the continuation of the experience that has been gained in Alyoshki, aimed at enabling 400 or 500 civilians who are still in Konstantinovka to be given the opportunity to leave there, from this settlement, and then, in fact, to leave wherever they want — who wants to leave towards Ukraine, whoever wants to can go towards Russia," Peskov added.Moscow expects that the humanitarian mission will be conducted under the leadership of the Russian and Ukrainian ombudsmen, with media monitoring, the spokesman said.If Kiev claims that Moscow can use the humanitarian mission in Konstantinovka to rotate the military, it means that it agrees that the city is under the control of the Russian armed dorces, Dmitry Peskov said."If they believe that we are using [the humanitarian mission in Konstantinovka] for military rotation, then they agree that we are in control of Konstantinovka," Peskov told reporters.Russia remains open to contacts with Europe, but there are no substantive discussions on this issue yet, Dmitry Peskov said.Putin never refused contacts with Europeans, nor was he the initiator of curtailment of relations, Peskov said, adding that it were the Europeans themselves that refused to engage in dialogue and relations with Russia."We have also repeatedly repeated at various levels that he [Putin] is ready and open to any contacts... if the Europeans really have a desire, then, of course, we will be ready to talk to them," Peskov told reporters.The decision on dialogue with Europe in an expanded format can be made when Moscow understands its willingness to promote peace in Ukraine, Peskov concluded.If the Europeans have someone authorized to conduct a dialogue with Vladimir Putin and have a desire, then Russia is ready for it, Peskov said.Commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's possible candidacy as a European negotiator, the official said that Moscow is not yet aware of this, adding that completely different candidates are being named.On Thursday, US special envoy Jared Kushner said that the next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement would be expanded at the expense of EU representatives.The UAE has created favorable and comfortable conditions for trilateral negotiations, and Russia is grateful to the Emirati side for this, Peskov said.Commenting on US special envoy Jared Kushner's remark that the next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement would be expanded at the expense of EU representatives, the spokesman said that Russian President Vladimir Putin can expand the composition of the negotiating group for new trilateral contacts, if necessary."There are no prerequisites for changing the composition, the composition is stable, at least from our side, the composition of the negotiators," Peskov added.Russia assumes that the next round of the trilateral talks will take place soon, Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/putin-thanks-trump-for-facilitating-russia-ukraine-contacts-during-kremlin-meeting-1125060791.html

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dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, steve witkoff, konstantinovka, russia, moscow, kremlin, ukraine, armed forces of ukraine, russian armed forces, european union (eu), jared kushner