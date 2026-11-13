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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/white-house-praises-special-envoys-witkoff-and-kushner-for-diplomatic-efforts-on-ukraine-1125071280.html
White House Praises Special Envoys Witkoff and Kushner for Diplomatic Efforts on Ukraine
White House Praises Special Envoys Witkoff and Kushner for Diplomatic Efforts on Ukraine
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White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly praised the diplomatic efforts of US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to resolve the conflict in Ukraine on Friday, highlighting "encouraging progress" in negotiations.
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Kelly highlighted the second round of trilateral negotiations held in Abu Dhabi this week, and the US presidential envoys' separate meetings with Vladimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, as well as preparations for a possible large-scale prisoner exchange. On Wednesday, two-day negotiations involving delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine concluded in Abu Dhabi. On Thursday, Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin at the Kremlin. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov described the conversation as substantive, meaningful, candid, and useful.
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White House Praises Special Envoys Witkoff and Kushner for Diplomatic Efforts on Ukraine

18:54 GMT 13.11.2026 (Updated: 19:01 GMT 13.11.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin, US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, and U.S. President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner (from left to right) during a meeting in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, and U.S. President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner (from left to right) during a meeting in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly praised the diplomatic efforts of US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to resolve the conflict in Ukraine on Friday, highlighting "encouraging progress" in negotiations.

"Encouraging progress towards peace!" Kelly wrote on X, commenting on the work of the US negotiators.

Kelly highlighted the second round of trilateral negotiations held in Abu Dhabi this week, and the US presidential envoys' separate meetings with Vladimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, as well as preparations for a possible large-scale prisoner exchange.
On Wednesday, two-day negotiations involving delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine concluded in Abu Dhabi. On Thursday, Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin at the Kremlin. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov described the conversation as substantive, meaningful, candid, and useful.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, and US President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner during a meeting in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Hopes Putin’s Humanitarian Mission Offer For Konstantinovka Gains Traction – Kremlin Aide
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