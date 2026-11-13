https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/white-house-praises-special-envoys-witkoff-and-kushner-for-diplomatic-efforts-on-ukraine-1125071280.html
White House Praises Special Envoys Witkoff and Kushner for Diplomatic Efforts on Ukraine
White House Praises Special Envoys Witkoff and Kushner for Diplomatic Efforts on Ukraine
Sputnik International
White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly praised the diplomatic efforts of US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to resolve the conflict in Ukraine on Friday, highlighting "encouraging progress" in negotiations.
2026-11-13T18:54+0000
2026-11-13T18:54+0000
2026-11-13T19:01+0000
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Kelly highlighted the second round of trilateral negotiations held in Abu Dhabi this week, and the US presidential envoys' separate meetings with Vladimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, as well as preparations for a possible large-scale prisoner exchange. On Wednesday, two-day negotiations involving delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine concluded in Abu Dhabi. On Thursday, Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin at the Kremlin. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov described the conversation as substantive, meaningful, candid, and useful.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/russia-hopes-putins-proposed-humanitarian-mission-in-konstantinovka-moves-forward--kremlin-aide-1125067428.html
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steve witkoff, jared kushner, ukraine, kremlin
White House Praises Special Envoys Witkoff and Kushner for Diplomatic Efforts on Ukraine
18:54 GMT 13.11.2026 (Updated: 19:01 GMT 13.11.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly praised the diplomatic efforts of US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to resolve the conflict in Ukraine on Friday, highlighting "encouraging progress" in negotiations.
"Encouraging progress towards peace!" Kelly wrote on X, commenting on the work of the US negotiators.
Kelly highlighted the second round of trilateral negotiations held in Abu Dhabi this week, and the US presidential envoys' separate meetings with Vladimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, as well as preparations for a possible large-scale prisoner exchange.
On Wednesday, two-day negotiations involving delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine concluded in Abu Dhabi. On Thursday, Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin at the Kremlin. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov described the conversation as substantive, meaningful, candid, and useful.