https://sputnikglobe.com/20261114/iran-uses-captured-us-weapons-as-sample-for-own-developments---irgc-1125071898.html
Iran Uses Captured US Weapons as Sample for Own Developments - IRGC
Iran Uses Captured US Weapons as Sample for Own Developments - IRGC
Sputnik International
"The US weapons and equipment we captured during the second and third imposed wars [in June 2025 and the conflict ongoing since February 2026] are undergoing the process of reverse engineering and design,” Ali Balali said.
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"The US weapons and equipment we captured during the second and third imposed wars [in June 2025 and the conflict ongoing since February 2026] are undergoing the process of reverse engineering and design,” Ali Balali said.The IRGC previously said it was able to take control of several US MQM-170 drones and safely landed them. Iran also said it had seized US unmanned underwater vehicles in the Strait of Hormuz.On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/iran-capable-of-intercepting-control-of-us-uavs---head-of-irans-national-security-council-1125050038.html
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Iran Uses Captured US Weapons as Sample for Own Developments - IRGC
Iran uses captured US weapons as a basis for developing its own systems rather than simply reverse-engineering them, Ali Balali, an adviser to the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, told Sputnik.
"The US weapons and equipment we captured during the second and third imposed wars [in June 2025 and the conflict ongoing since February 2026] are undergoing the process of reverse engineering and design,” Ali Balali said.
He added that Iran is “not limited to reproducing weapons samples, but is introducing new ideas to get its own weapons that differ [from the original models] and are more suitable for its needs."
The IRGC previously said it was able to take control of several US MQM-170 drones and safely landed them. Iran also said it had seized US unmanned underwater vehicles in the Strait of Hormuz.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.