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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261114/meeting-of-russian-us-chinese-leaders-at-apec-summit-would-be-relevant---diplomat-1125071762.html
Meeting of Russian, US, Chinese Leaders at APEC Summit Would Be Relevant - Diplomat
Meeting of Russian, US, Chinese Leaders at APEC Summit Would Be Relevant - Diplomat
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MOSCOW, November 14 (Sputnik) - A meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the Asia-Pacific... 14.11.2026, Sputnik International
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The leaders of the three countries have repeatedly confirmed their mutual goodwill and respect, as well as their desire to meet and reach agreements, the diplomat said. "It is important to be patient and wait for official statements," Berdyev added. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit will be held in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on November 18-19. On Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that a possible meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the US at the summit was being worked out.
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Meeting of Russian, US, Chinese Leaders at APEC Summit Would Be Relevant - Diplomat

04:25 GMT 14.11.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump, left, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Temple of Heaven on Thursday May 14, 2026, in Beijing
President Donald Trump, left, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Temple of Heaven on Thursday May 14, 2026, in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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MOSCOW, November 14 (Sputnik) - A meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit would be logical and appropriate, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for G20 and APEC, Marat Berdyev told Sputnik.
"Their contact in the appropriate format would, of course, be logical and in demand," Berdyev said.
The leaders of the three countries have repeatedly confirmed their mutual goodwill and respect, as well as their desire to meet and reach agreements, the diplomat said.
"It is important to be patient and wait for official statements," Berdyev added.
Moscow Kremlin. Spasskaya Tower - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2026
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Russia, US and China Discuss Agenda for Possible Leaders’ Meeting Ahead of APEC Summit – Kremlin
8 November, 10:17 GMT
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit will be held in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on November 18-19. On Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that a possible meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the US at the summit was being worked out.
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