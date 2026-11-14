https://sputnikglobe.com/20261114/meeting-of-russian-us-chinese-leaders-at-apec-summit-would-be-relevant---diplomat-1125071762.html
Meeting of Russian, US, Chinese Leaders at APEC Summit Would Be Relevant - Diplomat
Meeting of Russian, US, Chinese Leaders at APEC Summit Would Be Relevant - Diplomat
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, November 14 (Sputnik) - A meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the Asia-Pacific... 14.11.2026, Sputnik International
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The leaders of the three countries have repeatedly confirmed their mutual goodwill and respect, as well as their desire to meet and reach agreements, the diplomat said. "It is important to be patient and wait for official statements," Berdyev added. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit will be held in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on November 18-19. On Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that a possible meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the US at the summit was being worked out.
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kurban berdyev, russia, china, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), donald trump, vladimir
kurban berdyev, russia, china, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), donald trump, vladimir
Meeting of Russian, US, Chinese Leaders at APEC Summit Would Be Relevant - Diplomat
MOSCOW, November 14 (Sputnik) - A meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit would be logical and appropriate, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large for G20 and APEC, Marat Berdyev told Sputnik.
"Their contact in the appropriate format would, of course, be logical and in demand," Berdyev said.
The leaders of the three countries have repeatedly confirmed their mutual goodwill and respect, as well as their desire to meet and reach agreements, the diplomat said.
"It is important to be patient and wait for official statements," Berdyev added.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit will be held in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on November 18-19. On Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that a possible meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the US at the summit was being worked out.