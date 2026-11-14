https://sputnikglobe.com/20261114/russia-reaffirms-its-support-for-sovereignty-territorial-integrity-of-lebanon---russian-mfa-1125073487.html
Russia Reaffirms Its Support for Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity of Lebanon - Russian MFA
Russia Reaffirms Its Support for Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity of Lebanon - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
Russia has reaffirmed its support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
2026-11-14T17:07+0000
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on the sidelines of the 17th Sir Bani Yas International Forum on Peace and Security. The two sides also held a detailed exchange of views on developments in the Middle East, focusing on the situation in and around Lebanon, the statement said. They also discussed prospects for strengthening traditionally friendly Russian-Lebanese relations, it said.
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Russia Reaffirms Its Support for Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity of Lebanon - Russian MFA
Russia has reaffirmed its support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on the sidelines of the 17th Sir Bani Yas International Forum on Peace and Security.
"The Russian side reaffirmed its principled position in support of the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of this state," the foreign ministry said in a statement published on its website.
The two sides also held a detailed exchange of views on developments in the Middle East, focusing on the situation in and around Lebanon, the statement said.
They also discussed prospects for strengthening traditionally friendly Russian-Lebanese relations, it said.