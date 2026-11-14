https://sputnikglobe.com/20261114/lavrov-egyptian-foreign-minister-discuss-navigation-safety-grain-supplies---cairo-1125072882.html
Lavrov, Egyptian Foreign Minister Discuss Navigation Safety, Grain Supplies
Lavrov, Egyptian Foreign Minister Discuss Navigation Safety, Grain Supplies
Sputnik International
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Egyptian FM Badr Abdelatty discussed how regional tensions affect maritime security, global trade and grain supplies during a meeting on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum in the UAE, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.
2026-11-14T11:13+0000
2026-11-14T11:13+0000
2026-11-14T12:31+0000
world
sergey lavrov
abdel fattah sisi
egypt
cairo
russia
foreign ministry
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/13/1123330069_0:31:2310:1330_1920x0_80_0_0_8186038a33ebd37894217d5809bc7a0c.jpg
"During the meeting the consequences of regional tensions for the safety of international navigation and global trade were discussed, as well as their impact on food security and grain supply chains," the statement read. Abdelatty emphasized the need to step up international efforts on ensuring the freedom of navigation and safety of maritime routes to maintain uninterrupted trade and supplies of goods of strategic importance. The parties also discussed bilateral relations. The Egyptian minister stressed the importance of strategic partnership between Cairo and Moscow and recalled the meeting of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the third Russia-Africa Summit in October.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/russia-eyes-egypt-as-new-seed-supply-hub-for-africa-1124978795.html
egypt
cairo
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/13/1123330069_0:0:2310:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_6cea4b2b5ac73d0f658a64acdfb36a71.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov, abdel fattah sisi , egypt, cairo, russia, foreign ministry
sergey lavrov, abdel fattah sisi , egypt, cairo, russia, foreign ministry
Lavrov, Egyptian Foreign Minister Discuss Navigation Safety, Grain Supplies
11:13 GMT 14.11.2026 (Updated: 12:31 GMT 14.11.2026)
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Egyptian FM Badr Abdelatty discussed how regional tensions affect maritime security, global trade and grain supplies during a meeting on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum in the UAE, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.
"During the meeting the consequences of regional tensions for the safety of international navigation and global trade were discussed, as well as their impact on food security and grain supply chains," the statement read.
Abdelatty emphasized the need to step up international efforts on ensuring the freedom of navigation and safety of maritime routes to maintain uninterrupted trade and supplies of goods of strategic importance.
The parties also discussed bilateral relations. The Egyptian minister stressed the importance of strategic partnership between Cairo and Moscow and recalled the meeting of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the third Russia-Africa Summit
in October.