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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261114/lavrov-egyptian-foreign-minister-discuss-navigation-safety-grain-supplies---cairo-1125072882.html
Lavrov, Egyptian Foreign Minister Discuss Navigation Safety, Grain Supplies
Lavrov, Egyptian Foreign Minister Discuss Navigation Safety, Grain Supplies
Sputnik International
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Egyptian FM Badr Abdelatty discussed how regional tensions affect maritime security, global trade and grain supplies during a meeting on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum in the UAE, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.
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"During the meeting the consequences of regional tensions for the safety of international navigation and global trade were discussed, as well as their impact on food security and grain supply chains," the statement read. Abdelatty emphasized the need to step up international efforts on ensuring the freedom of navigation and safety of maritime routes to maintain uninterrupted trade and supplies of goods of strategic importance. The parties also discussed bilateral relations. The Egyptian minister stressed the importance of strategic partnership between Cairo and Moscow and recalled the meeting of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the third Russia-Africa Summit in October.
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Lavrov, Egyptian Foreign Minister Discuss Navigation Safety, Grain Supplies

11:13 GMT 14.11.2026 (Updated: 12:31 GMT 14.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2026
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BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Egyptian FM Badr Abdelatty discussed how regional tensions affect maritime security, global trade and grain supplies during a meeting on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum in the UAE, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.
"During the meeting the consequences of regional tensions for the safety of international navigation and global trade were discussed, as well as their impact on food security and grain supply chains," the statement read.
Abdelatty emphasized the need to step up international efforts on ensuring the freedom of navigation and safety of maritime routes to maintain uninterrupted trade and supplies of goods of strategic importance.
The parties also discussed bilateral relations. The Egyptian minister stressed the importance of strategic partnership between Cairo and Moscow and recalled the meeting of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the third Russia-Africa Summit in October.
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