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Russia’s Advanced Solntsepyok Flamethrower System Delivers Strike in Less Than 60 Seconds
Russia’s Advanced Solntsepyok Flamethrower System Delivers Strike in Less Than 60 Seconds
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The latest TOS-1A BM2M Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system, mounted on a T-80 tank chassis, strikes enemy from a temporary firing position, a serviceman from Russia’s Sever Battlegroup told Sputnik.
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"During combat operations, the Solntsepyok crew advances closer to the front line, escorted by infantry providing protection against enem drones,” he said.In a separate interview with Sputnik, another Sever Battlegroup service member said that the fire-support teams tasked with protecting the Solntsepyok systems successfully destroy Ukrainian UAVs at altitudes of up to 200 meters."The troops are armed with assault rifles and machine guns equipped with thermal imaging sights and night-vision devices. They move in complete darkness to maintain light discipline, which allows them to detect targets, including the Baba Yaga-type heavy-lift hexacopter drones,” he said.
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Russia’s Advanced Solntsepyok Flamethrower System Delivers Strike in Less Than 60 Seconds

07:03 GMT 14.11.2026
© Sputnik / Alexander VilfRussia's TOS-1A BM2M Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system. File photo
Russia's TOS-1A BM2M Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2026
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
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The latest TOS-1A BM2M Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system, mounted on a T-80 tank chassis, strikes enemy from a temporary firing position, a serviceman from Russia’s Sever Battlegroup told Sputnik.
"During combat operations, the Solntsepyok crew advances closer to the front line, escorted by infantry providing protection against enem drones,” he said.

Once the mission is complete, the Solntsepyok’s launcher pack is retracted while the vehicle withdraws simultaneously to save time. This allows the crew to leave the firing position before being detected by enemy reconnaissance, the serviceman added.

Russian servicemen fire a TOS-2 Tosochka multiple rocket launcher - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2025
Military
Russian Flamethrowers Enable Troops to Capture Enemy Positions Without Firing One Shot
8 April 2025, 09:08 GMT
In a separate interview with Sputnik, another Sever Battlegroup service member said that the fire-support teams tasked with protecting the Solntsepyok systems successfully destroy Ukrainian UAVs at altitudes of up to 200 meters.
"The troops are armed with assault rifles and machine guns equipped with thermal imaging sights and night-vision devices. They move in complete darkness to maintain light discipline, which allows them to detect targets, including the Baba Yaga-type heavy-lift hexacopter drones,” he said.
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