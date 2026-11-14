https://sputnikglobe.com/20261114/russias-advanced-solntsepyok-flamethrower-system-delivers-strike-in-less-than-60-seconds-1125072478.html
Russia’s Advanced Solntsepyok Flamethrower System Delivers Strike in Less Than 60 Seconds
Russia’s Advanced Solntsepyok Flamethrower System Delivers Strike in Less Than 60 Seconds
Sputnik International
The latest TOS-1A BM2M Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system, mounted on a T-80 tank chassis, strikes enemy from a temporary firing position, a serviceman from Russia’s Sever Battlegroup told Sputnik.
2026-11-14T07:03+0000
2026-11-14T07:03+0000
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"During combat operations, the Solntsepyok crew advances closer to the front line, escorted by infantry providing protection against enem drones,” he said.In a separate interview with Sputnik, another Sever Battlegroup service member said that the fire-support teams tasked with protecting the Solntsepyok systems successfully destroy Ukrainian UAVs at altitudes of up to 200 meters."The troops are armed with assault rifles and machine guns equipped with thermal imaging sights and night-vision devices. They move in complete darkness to maintain light discipline, which allows them to detect targets, including the Baba Yaga-type heavy-lift hexacopter drones,” he said.
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Russia’s Advanced Solntsepyok Flamethrower System Delivers Strike in Less Than 60 Seconds
The latest TOS-1A BM2M Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system, mounted on a T-80 tank chassis, strikes enemy from a temporary firing position, a serviceman from Russia’s Sever Battlegroup told Sputnik.
"During combat operations, the Solntsepyok crew advances closer to the front line, escorted by infantry providing protection against enem drones,” he said.
Once the mission is complete, the Solntsepyok’s launcher pack is retracted while the vehicle withdraws simultaneously to save time. This allows the crew to leave the firing position before being detected by enemy reconnaissance, the serviceman added.
In a separate interview with Sputnik, another Sever Battlegroup service member said that the fire-support teams tasked with protecting the Solntsepyok systems successfully destroy Ukrainian UAVs at altitudes of up to 200 meters.
"The troops are armed with assault rifles and machine guns equipped with thermal imaging sights and night-vision devices. They move in complete darkness to maintain light discipline, which allows them to detect targets, including the Baba Yaga-type heavy-lift hexacopter drones,” he said.