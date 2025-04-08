https://sputnikglobe.com/20250408/russian-flamethrowers-enable-troops-to-capture-positions-without-firing-one-shot---rostec-1121837311.html

Russian Flamethrowers Enable Troops to Capture Positions Without Firing One Shot - Rostec

Russia has a significant advantage over NATO in terms of heavy flamethrower systems, which have proved their effectiveness during the special military operation, allowing Russian troops to take enemy positions without gunfire in some cases, Bekhan Ozdoev, the industrial director of the weapons cluster at the Russian state corporation Rostec, said.

"Heavy flamethrower systems that we produce are unique weapons, which provide qualitative superiority on the battlefield. There have been situations when these systems let our troops take enemy positions without firing a single shot. There are no comparable analogues in the world, in particular, in Western countries. We have made significant progress in this area of armaments, leaving NATO countries well behind," Ozdoev said. Rostec specified that the TOS-2 "Tosochka" heavy flamethrower system has seen a significant increase in its firing range. The upgraded fire control system allows it to precisely target enemy positions and destroy their facilities. The TOS-2 is mounted on a wheelbase, allowing it to quickly move into firing positions and withdraw from them, enhancing its ability to survive in counter-battery combat. The Russian military is also deploying tracked TOS-1 and TOS-1A ‘Solntsepek’ heavy flamethrower systems within the framework of the special military operation.

