International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/iran-working-on-first-fully-indigenous-tokamak-joining-elite-handful-of-fusion-powers-1125075745.html
Iran Working on First Fully-Indigenous Tokamak, Joining Elite Handful of Fusion Powers
Iran Working on First Fully-Indigenous Tokamak, Joining Elite Handful of Fusion Powers
Sputnik International
“We hope that the first Iranian Tokamak built using 100% indigenous knowledge…will be put into operation in accordance with the expected schedule,” Atomic Energy Organization of Iran head Mohammad Eslami told Iranian television on Sunday.
2026-11-15T18:51+0000
2026-11-15T18:51+0000
beyond politics
iran
nuclear fusion
fusion reactor
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/18401/45/184014515_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_0935713dc201fbd537efe76c1cbb4b7f.jpg
The effort to produce the nation’s first fully-indigenous nuclear fusion system is a major achievement in its own right, demonstrating Iran’s capabilities on cutting edge of science, and its ability to keep pace with the world’s most advanced scientific powers, Eslami said.Advanced Technologies Company of Iran head Ali Nourouzi outlined the technical details and potential applications of the indigenous Tokamak.Only a handful of nations in the world have the knowledge and industrial base to design, build and operate homegrown Tokamaks.Iran has had an independent experimental fusion program since the 1970s, and already operates several small experimental research Tokamaks, one Russian-made, one Chinese, and three Iranian.Iran owes its nuclear research and engineering prowess to its large and mature STEM ecosystem, which has allowed for major advances in its peaceful nuclear program (including full nuclear fuel cycle and centrifuge engineering capabilities and a world-class radiopharmaceuticals industry).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260904/india-unveils-its-first-privately-developed-prototype-fusion-reactor-1124681375.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/18401/45/184014515_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_3bc7630c4ab9ccf594a262db595f42c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, nuclear fusion, fusion reactor
iran, nuclear fusion, fusion reactor

Iran Working on First Fully-Indigenous Tokamak, Joining Elite Handful of Fusion Powers

18:51 GMT 15.11.2026
© National Ignition FacilityAn artist’s rendition of lasers being shot into a capsule to create nuclear fusion, which is often referred to as the “holy grail” of energy production.
An artist’s rendition of lasers being shot into a capsule to create nuclear fusion, which is often referred to as the “holy grail” of energy production. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2026
© National Ignition Facility
Subscribe
“We hope that the first Iranian Tokamak built using 100% indigenous knowledge…will be put into operation in accordance with the expected schedule,” Atomic Energy Organization of Iran head Mohammad Eslami told Iranian television on Sunday.
The effort to produce the nation’s first fully-indigenous nuclear fusion system is a major achievement in its own right, demonstrating Iran’s capabilities on cutting edge of science, and its ability to keep pace with the world’s most advanced scientific powers, Eslami said.
Advanced Technologies Company of Iran head Ali Nourouzi outlined the technical details and potential applications of the indigenous Tokamak.
“The radiation produced in this process can be used to manufacture radiopharmaceuticals and in advanced medical diagnostic systems. Ultimately, we will achieve a system that can generate and transmit a very high current of electricity without any energy loss within itself,” he said.
Only a handful of nations in the world have the knowledge and industrial base to design, build and operate homegrown Tokamaks.

First theorized by Soviet nuclear physicists in the 1950s, the creation of large, net-gain Tokamak fusion reactors promises to create the potential for nearly limitless, clean and safe energy, decoupling the planet from energy scarcity and facilitating advances in industry, computing and space exploration. A number of technical, theoretical and engineering problems still need to be solved to make these dreams a reality.

Iran has had an independent experimental fusion program since the 1970s, and already operates several small experimental research Tokamaks, one Russian-made, one Chinese, and three Iranian.
Iran owes its nuclear research and engineering prowess to its large and mature STEM ecosystem, which has allowed for major advances in its peaceful nuclear program (including full nuclear fuel cycle and centrifuge engineering capabilities and a world-class radiopharmaceuticals industry).
Fusion reactor model - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2026
World
India Unveils Its First Privately Developed Prototype Fusion Reactor
4 September, 14:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала