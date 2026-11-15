Iran Working on First Fully-Indigenous Tokamak, Joining Elite Handful of Fusion Powers
© National Ignition FacilityAn artist’s rendition of lasers being shot into a capsule to create nuclear fusion, which is often referred to as the “holy grail” of energy production.
© National Ignition Facility
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“We hope that the first Iranian Tokamak built using 100% indigenous knowledge…will be put into operation in accordance with the expected schedule,” Atomic Energy Organization of Iran head Mohammad Eslami told Iranian television on Sunday.
The effort to produce the nation’s first fully-indigenous nuclear fusion system is a major achievement in its own right, demonstrating Iran’s capabilities on cutting edge of science, and its ability to keep pace with the world’s most advanced scientific powers, Eslami said.
Advanced Technologies Company of Iran head Ali Nourouzi outlined the technical details and potential applications of the indigenous Tokamak.
“The radiation produced in this process can be used to manufacture radiopharmaceuticals and in advanced medical diagnostic systems. Ultimately, we will achieve a system that can generate and transmit a very high current of electricity without any energy loss within itself,” he said.
Only a handful of nations in the world have the knowledge and industrial base to design, build and operate homegrown Tokamaks.
First theorized by Soviet nuclear physicists in the 1950s, the creation of large, net-gain Tokamak fusion reactors promises to create the potential for nearly limitless, clean and safe energy, decoupling the planet from energy scarcity and facilitating advances in industry, computing and space exploration. A number of technical, theoretical and engineering problems still need to be solved to make these dreams a reality.
Iran has had an independent experimental fusion program since the 1970s, and already operates several small experimental research Tokamaks, one Russian-made, one Chinese, and three Iranian.
Iran owes its nuclear research and engineering prowess to its large and mature STEM ecosystem, which has allowed for major advances in its peaceful nuclear program (including full nuclear fuel cycle and centrifuge engineering capabilities and a world-class radiopharmaceuticals industry).
4 September, 14:58 GMT