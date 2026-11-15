https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/kushner-says-ukraine-talks-have-produced-ideas-that-could-lead-to-breakthroughs-1125073876.html
Kushner Says Ukraine Talks Have Produced Ideas That Could Lead to Breakthroughs
Kushner Says Ukraine Talks Have Produced Ideas That Could Lead to Breakthroughs
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US special envoy Jared Kushner said on Saturday that recent contacts had produced new ideas for resolving the Ukraine conflict, some of which could lead to breakthroughs.
2026-11-15T04:19+0000
2026-11-15T04:19+0000
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Kushner also said that he remains in close contact with representatives from Russia, Ukraine and Europe.Kushner emphasized that both sides recognize in private discussions that compromises will be needed to end the Ukraine conflict, adding that constructive work continues.He also added that NATO is a key reason why European partners are being brought into the discussion, as any final agreement is to be approved by the relevant parties.
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Kushner Says Ukraine Talks Have Produced Ideas That Could Lead to Breakthroughs
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US special envoy Jared Kushner said on Saturday that recent contacts had produced new ideas for resolving the Ukraine conflict, some of which could lead to breakthroughs.
"Several new ideas emerged from these discussions and are now being explored. Some may lead to breakthroughs directly, while others may evolve into new proposals that help bridge the remaining gaps," he wrote on X.
Kushner also said that he remains in close contact with representatives from Russia, Ukraine and Europe.
"Our focus now is on facilitating direct engagement between Moscow and European partners and preparing the agenda for the next round of trilateral talks," he added.
Kushner emphasized that both sides recognize in private discussions that compromises will be needed to end the Ukraine conflict, adding that constructive work continues.
He also added that NATO is a key reason why European partners are being brought into the discussion, as any final agreement is to be approved by the relevant parties.