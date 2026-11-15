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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/lula-brazil-seeking-other-partners-in-response-to-us-tariffs-1125074724.html
Lula: Brazil Seeking Other Partners in Response to US Tariffs
Lula: Brazil Seeking Other Partners in Response to US Tariffs
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MANILA (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has stated that following the introduction of US tariffs, the country began seeking new... 15.11.2026, Sputnik International
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2026-11-15T06:59+0000
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"Instead of crying or begging the US government to have mercy on Brazil, we decided to look for other partners to whom we could sell and from whom we could buy," Lula da Silva said at a press briefing in Manila. The US share in Brazil's foreign trade has decreased to 9.2%. At the same time, trade turnover with Germany grew by 15.8%, with Vietnam by 13%, and with another 50 countries by an average of 10.5%, the president added. The president also said that Brazil intends to become a permanent partner of ASEAN in order to double its trade turnover - both sales and purchases - with the countries of the association, thereby reducing its dependence on a single country.
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Lula: Brazil Seeking Other Partners in Response to US Tariffs

06:59 GMT 15.11.2026
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresBrazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, July 6, 2025
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, July 6, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2026
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
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MANILA (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has stated that following the introduction of US tariffs, the country began seeking new partners and increased its trade turnover with China by almost 20%, and with Indonesia by 15%.
"Instead of crying or begging the US government to have mercy on Brazil, we decided to look for other partners to whom we could sell and from whom we could buy," Lula da Silva said at a press briefing in Manila.
The US share in Brazil's foreign trade has decreased to 9.2%. At the same time, trade turnover with Germany grew by 15.8%, with Vietnam by 13%, and with another 50 countries by an average of 10.5%, the president added.
The president also said that Brazil intends to become a permanent partner of ASEAN in order to double its trade turnover - both sales and purchases - with the countries of the association, thereby reducing its dependence on a single country.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva enter the hall during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 9, 2025, during celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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