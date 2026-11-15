https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/russia-uae-discuss-safety-of-navigation-in-strait-of-hormuz---foreign-ministry-1125074036.html
Russia, UAE Discuss Safety of Navigation in Strait of Hormuz - Foreign Ministry
Russia, UAE Discuss Safety of Navigation in Strait of Hormuz - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia and the UAE believe it is essential to ensure stable and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Russian MFA said following talks between the Russian Foreign Minister and his Emirati counterpart.
2026-11-15T04:21+0000
2026-11-15T04:21+0000
2026-11-15T04:21+0000
us-israel war on iran
russia
uae
strait of hormuz
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/18/1124784113_0:322:3068:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc023f5923b5dc8387608fd2e9376f34.jpg
The two sides also discussed the ongoing tensions in the Persian Gulf region, emphasizing that differences must be resolved through political and diplomatic means, in accordance with international law and with due regard for the legitimate interests of all states involved. Lavrov reiterated Russia's concept for collective security in the Persian Gulf and reaffirmed Moscow's readiness to engage with interested countries and organizations to develop a regional security architecture. The talks took place in Abu Dhabi, where the Russian minister was attending the international Sir Bani Yas Forum. Russia and the UAE also noted the upcoming 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which will be marked on December 8.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/israel-receives-signal-from-centcom-to-prepare-for-new-campaign-against-iran---reports-1125065070.html
russia
uae
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/18/1124784113_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59c2538b2e56ce79ae02c6b87ee32837.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, uae, strait of hormuz
russia, uae, strait of hormuz
Russia, UAE Discuss Safety of Navigation in Strait of Hormuz - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia and the United Arab Emirates believe it is essential to ensure stable and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
"The need to establish stable, unimpeded, and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which is of great importance to the global economy, was highlighted," the ministry said in a statement.
The two sides also discussed the ongoing tensions in the Persian Gulf region, emphasizing that differences must be resolved through political and diplomatic means, in accordance with international law and with due regard for the legitimate interests of all states involved.
Lavrov reiterated Russia's concept for collective security in the Persian Gulf and reaffirmed Moscow's readiness to engage with interested countries and organizations to develop a regional security architecture.
The talks took place in Abu Dhabi, where the Russian minister was attending the international Sir Bani Yas Forum. Russia and the UAE also noted the upcoming 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which will be marked on December 8.