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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/ukraines-torture-camber-victims-face-front-line-or-death--russian-diplomat-1125074280.html
Ukraine’s Torture Camber Victims Face Front Line or Death – Russian Diplomat
Ukraine’s Torture Camber Victims Face Front Line or Death – Russian Diplomat
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People are maimed and they subsequently become physically unable to serve. A victim is then discharged from military service and sent home, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.
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In other cases, people are maimed and they subsequently become physically unable to serve. A victim is then discharged from military service and sent home, he said.The victim's family might only learn about his fate if one of his fellow servicemen or the perpetrators themselves decide to confess where exactly they secretly buried the body, Miroshnik added.A major scandal erupted in Ukraine after a secret torture chamber reportedly run by Azov* militants was discovered near Kiev on November 2, when dozens gathered outside the notorious facility, demanding the release of all those detained there. Secret torture sites have been operating in Ukraine since 2014 — an issue repeatedly raised by Russian authorities.*Banned as a terrorist organization in Russia
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russia, ukraine, torture chambers, people, military service, international law, convicts, punishment

Ukraine’s Torture Camber Victims Face Front Line or Death – Russian Diplomat

05:20 GMT 15.11.2026 (Updated: 16:20 GMT 15.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov / Go to the mediabankPremises of a former sausage factory where an illegal prison was set up in Ukraine. File photo
Premises of a former sausage factory where an illegal prison was set up in Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2026
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Detention in such torture chambers is followed by public punishments in the form of penal labor. Convicts are sent to the front line to dig trenches under continuous shelling, and if a person is lucky, he will survive, if not - he will die in a strike, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.
In other cases, people are maimed and they subsequently become physically unable to serve. A victim is then discharged from military service and sent home, he said.
“A third outcome is that the detainee is beaten to death and then is simply listed as 'missing in action.' And that’s the end of it. This is a vicious cycle of abuse prohibited by international law.”
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The victim's family might only learn about his fate if one of his fellow servicemen or the perpetrators themselves decide to confess where exactly they secretly buried the body, Miroshnik added.
A major scandal erupted in Ukraine after a secret torture chamber reportedly run by Azov* militants was discovered near Kiev on November 2, when dozens gathered outside the notorious facility, demanding the release of all those detained there. Secret torture sites have been operating in Ukraine since 2014 — an issue repeatedly raised by Russian authorities.
*Banned as a terrorist organization in Russia
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