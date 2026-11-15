https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/us--european-influence-destroys-iaeas-credibility--irans-foreign-ministry-1125075196.html
US & European Influence Destroys IAEA's Credibility – Iran's Foreign Ministry
US & European Influence Destroys IAEA's Credibility – Iran's Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Pressure from the US and Europe has led to repeated premature leaks of IAEA reports to Western media before their official release points, which represents a structural and intentional flaw in the organization's management, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.
2026-11-15T12:04+0000
2026-11-15T12:04+0000
2026-11-15T12:04+0000
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Beyond the procedural damage, the IAEA's insistence on one-sided and biased reporting about Iran's peaceful nuclear program has inflicted irreparable damage on the organization's technical and international credibility, the spokesman noted.Iran has repeatedly stated that the IAEA is being used to create narratives about an Iranian "threat" and to justify anti-Iran resolutions.
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US & European Influence Destroys IAEA's Credibility – Iran's Foreign Ministry
Pressure from the US and Europe has led to repeated premature leaks of IAEA reports to Western media before their official release points, which represents a structural and intentional flaw in the organization's management, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.
Beyond the procedural damage, the IAEA's insistence on one-sided and biased reporting about Iran's peaceful nuclear program has inflicted irreparable damage on the organization's technical and international credibility, the spokesman noted.
Iran has repeatedly stated that the IAEA is being used to create narratives about an Iranian "threat" and to justify anti-Iran resolutions.