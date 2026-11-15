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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/eu-refusal-to-consider-russias-interests-in-ukraine-is-dead-end--lavrov-1125075029.html
EU Refusal to Consider Russia’s Interests in Ukraine is Dead End – Lavrov
EU Refusal to Consider Russia’s Interests in Ukraine is Dead End – Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the positions taken by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on a settlement in Ukraine would lead to a dead end.
2026-11-15T09:41+0000
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“To say, as Ursula von der Leyen does, that there must first be a ceasefire and only then can there be any discussion of European security, or to say, as Kaja Kallas does, that we will not support a settlement that takes Russia’s interests into account, is a complete dead end. I hope everyone understands that,” Lavrov said.He added that European officials’ statements suggested they did not understand what role they might play in negotiations on Ukraine.Russia is holding substantive talks with the US on Ukraine, drawing on what Moscow sees as the facts on the ground and the root causes of the conflict, Sergey Lavrov said.“At least with the Americans, we’re having substantive discussions based on facts, including the situation on the ground and the root causes of this conflict. These include the treatment of the Russian language, Russian culture and the Orthodox faith,” Lavrov said.Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin on Thursday. After the meeting, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said European countries were trying to join the negotiations and needed to decide whether they wanted war or peace. He argued that their actions so far pointed to a desire to prolong the conflict.
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EU Refusal to Consider Russia’s Interests in Ukraine is Dead End – Lavrov

09:41 GMT 15.11.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankРоссийские флаги, установленные в Москве ко Дню государственного флага России
Российские флаги, установленные в Москве ко Дню государственного флага России - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2026
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the positions taken by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on a settlement in Ukraine would lead to a dead end.
“To say, as Ursula von der Leyen does, that there must first be a ceasefire and only then can there be any discussion of European security, or to say, as Kaja Kallas does, that we will not support a settlement that takes Russia’s interests into account, is a complete dead end. I hope everyone understands that,” Lavrov said.
He added that European officials’ statements suggested they did not understand what role they might play in negotiations on Ukraine.
“They probably realize the train is leaving and want to jump aboard the last car,” Lavrov said.
Russia is holding substantive talks with the US on Ukraine, drawing on what Moscow sees as the facts on the ground and the root causes of the conflict, Sergey Lavrov said.
“At least with the Americans, we’re having substantive discussions based on facts, including the situation on the ground and the root causes of this conflict. These include the treatment of the Russian language, Russian culture and the Orthodox faith,” Lavrov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin on Thursday. After the meeting, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said European countries were trying to join the negotiations and needed to decide whether they wanted war or peace. He argued that their actions so far pointed to a desire to prolong the conflict.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, and U.S. President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner (from left to right) during a meeting in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
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Russia, United States Agree to Continue Trilateral Format Negotiations - Kremlin Aide
12 November, 17:23 GMT
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