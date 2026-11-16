https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/europe-miss-many-chances-to-mediate-on-ukraine---lavrov-1125079531.html
Europe Misses Many Chances to Mediate on Ukraine - Lavrov
Europe Misses Many Chances to Mediate on Ukraine - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Europe repeatedly had the chance to become a mediator on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
2026-11-16T16:21+0000
2026-11-16T16:21+0000
2026-11-16T16:27+0000
world
russia
ukraine
sergey lavrov
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/06/1124842428_0:150:3107:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_2bae3bd9272ff5ff4964e8dd61d92f51.jpg
"Since February 2014, when France, Germany and Poland guaranteed the agreement between [former Ukrainian president] Yanukovych and the opposition, Europe has had repeated opportunities to serve as a mediator," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian media.Lavrov listed several more occasions on which European representatives could have made a positive contribution to resolving the Ukraine conflict.Other Statements
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/eu-refusal-to-consider-russias-interests-in-ukraine-is-dead-end--lavrov-1125075029.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/06/1124842428_189:0:2920:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_07dad139ed682f606180eafd12e0f00c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, sergey lavrov
russia, ukraine, sergey lavrov
Europe Misses Many Chances to Mediate on Ukraine - Lavrov
16:21 GMT 16.11.2026 (Updated: 16:27 GMT 16.11.2026)
Europe repeatedly had the chance to become a mediator on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"Since February 2014, when France, Germany and Poland guaranteed the agreement between [former Ukrainian president] Yanukovych and the opposition, Europe has had repeated opportunities to serve as a mediator," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian media.
Lavrov listed several more occasions on which European representatives could have made a positive contribution to resolving the Ukraine conflict.
"We all know how that ended," he added.
Lavrov said he does not know which of the current European leaders could be a sane interlocutor for Russia
Russia and the US still have a great many contradictions in their bilateral dialogue
Russian-American negotiations on removing irritants are proceeding with difficulty
After the meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Anchorage, representatives of European countries were "hanging on his [Trump's] arm"
Russia is being "squeezed out" of Serbian Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) and pushed out of all energy markets around the world