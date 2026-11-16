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Europe Misses Many Chances to Mediate on Ukraine - Lavrov
Europe Misses Many Chances to Mediate on Ukraine - Lavrov
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Europe repeatedly had the chance to become a mediator on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
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"Since February 2014, when France, Germany and Poland guaranteed the agreement between [former Ukrainian president] Yanukovych and the opposition, Europe has had repeated opportunities to serve as a mediator," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian media.Lavrov listed several more occasions on which European representatives could have made a positive contribution to resolving the Ukraine conflict.Other Statements
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Europe Misses Many Chances to Mediate on Ukraine - Lavrov

16:21 GMT 16.11.2026 (Updated: 16:27 GMT 16.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2026
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Europe repeatedly had the chance to become a mediator on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"Since February 2014, when France, Germany and Poland guaranteed the agreement between [former Ukrainian president] Yanukovych and the opposition, Europe has had repeated opportunities to serve as a mediator," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian media.
Lavrov listed several more occasions on which European representatives could have made a positive contribution to resolving the Ukraine conflict.
"We all know how that ended," he added.

Other Statements

Lavrov said he does not know which of the current European leaders could be a sane interlocutor for Russia
Russia and the US still have a great many contradictions in their bilateral dialogue
Russian-American negotiations on removing irritants are proceeding with difficulty
After the meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Anchorage, representatives of European countries were "hanging on his [Trump's] arm"
Russia is being "squeezed out" of Serbian Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS) and pushed out of all energy markets around the world
Российские флаги, установленные в Москве ко Дню государственного флага России - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2026
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EU Refusal to Consider Russia’s Interests in Ukraine is Dead End – Lavrov
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