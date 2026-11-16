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November 18–19, 2026

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EU Talk of Pressuring Russia Shows It Won’t Help Negotiations - Kremlin
EU Talk of Pressuring Russia Shows It Won’t Help Negotiations - Kremlin
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Statements in the EU about pressure on Russia rather show Europe's unwillingness to contribute to the negotiation process on Ukraine, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
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On EUEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said late on Sunday that Europe intended to take part in negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict within an "E5 (European defense group of five) + EU" format. The E5 group includes France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom. Russia would like clarification from European representatives as to how their position can help the negotiation, the official said, noting that the trilateral format with the participation of Russia, the United States, Ukraine was agreed upon.On Putin's International ContactsRussian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for upcoming international contacts at the APEC summit, Peskov said.The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit will be held in Shenzhen in China on November 18-19.On EstoniaEstonia is building walls, but history has already shown that this did not bring anything good to the authors of such decisions, Dmitry Peskov said.On Sunday, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that the government of the republic plans to close all border crossings with Russia from December 1. The Foreign Ministry cited the incident at the Threod Systems defense enterprise as the reason, in which the Estonian side groundlessly accuses Russia of involvement.On Peace TalksRussia does not intend to disclose the details of the negotiations in the interests of the peace process, Peskov said.Last week, Vladimir Zelensky claimed that for the first time the United States asked if Ukraine would leave Donbass if it joins NATO.The peace process in Ukraine is time-consuming and complex, the official said, adding that the importance of every detail of it is difficult to overestimate."As for the correlation with the peace process, we have repeatedly said that we do not want a temporary truce, we want peace for many years and centuries," Peskov told reporters.
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EU Talk of Pressuring Russia Shows It Won’t Help Negotiations - Kremlin

10:14 GMT 16.11.2026 (Updated: 11:56 GMT 16.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaMoscow Kremlin. Spasskaya Tower
Moscow Kremlin. Spasskaya Tower - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Statements in the EU about pressure on Russia rather show Europe's unwillingness to contribute to the negotiation process on Ukraine, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

On EU

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said late on Sunday that Europe intended to take part in negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict within an "E5 (European defense group of five) + EU" format. The E5 group includes France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom.
"We have heard statements from von der Leyen and her colleagues from Brussels saying that unconditional support for Ukraine will continue, and most importantly, the policy of increasing pressure on Russia in order to force Russia to start the peace process will be maintained. Such formulations indicate, rather, an unwillingness to contribute to the peace process," Peskov told reporters.
Russia would like clarification from European representatives as to how their position can help the negotiation, the official said, noting that the trilateral format with the participation of Russia, the United States, Ukraine was agreed upon.

On Putin's International Contacts

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for upcoming international contacts at the APEC summit, Peskov said.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit will be held in Shenzhen in China on November 18-19.
"You know that it is going to be a very busy week, and, in fact, Putin will spend most of the week in China at the APEC summit... Of course, Putin is preparing for his upcoming trip abroad and the contacts that will take place there," Peskov told a briefing.

On Estonia

Estonia is building walls, but history has already shown that this did not bring anything good to the authors of such decisions, Dmitry Peskov said.
On Sunday, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that the government of the republic plans to close all border crossings with Russia from December 1. The Foreign Ministry cited the incident at the Threod Systems defense enterprise as the reason, in which the Estonian side groundlessly accuses Russia of involvement.

On Peace Talks

Russia does not intend to disclose the details of the negotiations in the interests of the peace process, Peskov said.
Last week, Vladimir Zelensky claimed that for the first time the United States asked if Ukraine would leave Donbass if it joins NATO.
"We still adhere to the position that it is inappropriate to disclose the details of the discussions that are taking place between us and the Americans in the interests of the peace process as such," Peskov told reporters.
The peace process in Ukraine is time-consuming and complex, the official said, adding that the importance of every detail of it is difficult to overestimate.
"As for the correlation with the peace process, we have repeatedly said that we do not want a temporary truce, we want peace for many years and centuries," Peskov told reporters.
Российские флаги, установленные в Москве ко Дню государственного флага России - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2026
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EU Refusal to Consider Russia’s Interests in Ukraine is Dead End – Lavrov
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