https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/eus-remarks-on-pressure-on-russia-show-europes-unwillingness-to-assist-in-talks--kremlin-1125077439.html

EU Talk of Pressuring Russia Shows It Won’t Help Negotiations - Kremlin

EU Talk of Pressuring Russia Shows It Won’t Help Negotiations - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Statements in the EU about pressure on Russia rather show Europe's unwillingness to contribute to the negotiation process on Ukraine, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-11-16T10:14+0000

2026-11-16T10:14+0000

2026-11-16T11:56+0000

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dmitry peskov

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On EUEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said late on Sunday that Europe intended to take part in negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict within an "E5 (European defense group of five) + EU" format. The E5 group includes France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom. Russia would like clarification from European representatives as to how their position can help the negotiation, the official said, noting that the trilateral format with the participation of Russia, the United States, Ukraine was agreed upon.On Putin's International ContactsRussian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for upcoming international contacts at the APEC summit, Peskov said.The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit will be held in Shenzhen in China on November 18-19.On EstoniaEstonia is building walls, but history has already shown that this did not bring anything good to the authors of such decisions, Dmitry Peskov said.On Sunday, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that the government of the republic plans to close all border crossings with Russia from December 1. The Foreign Ministry cited the incident at the Threod Systems defense enterprise as the reason, in which the Estonian side groundlessly accuses Russia of involvement.On Peace TalksRussia does not intend to disclose the details of the negotiations in the interests of the peace process, Peskov said.Last week, Vladimir Zelensky claimed that for the first time the United States asked if Ukraine would leave Donbass if it joins NATO.The peace process in Ukraine is time-consuming and complex, the official said, adding that the importance of every detail of it is difficult to overestimate."As for the correlation with the peace process, we have repeatedly said that we do not want a temporary truce, we want peace for many years and centuries," Peskov told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/eu-refusal-to-consider-russias-interests-in-ukraine-is-dead-end--lavrov-1125075029.html

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