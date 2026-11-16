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November 18–19, 2026

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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/iran-does-not-engage-in-state-terrorism-unlike-us-and-israel---iranian-mfa-spox-1125079784.html
Iran Does Not Engage in State Terrorism Unlike US and Israel - Iranian MFA Spox
Iran Does Not Engage in State Terrorism Unlike US and Israel - Iranian MFA Spox
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Iran neither needs to turn to terror and violence, the way its enemies do, nor has any reason to upset the daily lives of ordinary people, Iranian Foreign... 16.11.2026, Sputnik International
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"Iran has neither any need to resort to terror violence - like its enemies do - nor any reason to disrupt the daily lives of ordinary people - people who have themselves become victims of their own leaders’ disastrous decisions," Baghaei wrote on X.At the same time, attempts to demonize Iran by saying it hacked refrigerators in Europe and is planning to attack US officials are aimed at gaining public support as ordinary people strongly disapprove the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, he added. Iran has no need to mirror its ruthless aggressors in order to defeat them, nor does it see any point in playing "the game of losers," he added.
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Iran Does Not Engage in State Terrorism Unlike US and Israel - Iranian MFA Spox

18:40 GMT 16.11.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Blondinrikard Fröberg / Iranian flag
Iranian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2026
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Iran neither needs to turn to terror and violence, the way its enemies do, nor has any reason to upset the daily lives of ordinary people, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Emaeil Baghaei said.
"Iran has neither any need to resort to terror violence - like its enemies do - nor any reason to disrupt the daily lives of ordinary people - people who have themselves become victims of their own leaders’ disastrous decisions," Baghaei wrote on X.
At the same time, attempts to demonize Iran by saying it hacked refrigerators in Europe and is planning to attack US officials are aimed at gaining public support as ordinary people strongly disapprove the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, he added.
Iran has no need to mirror its ruthless aggressors in order to defeat them, nor does it see any point in playing "the game of losers," he added.
A view at the Milad Tower in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Has Not Been Holding Talks Concerning Its Nuclear Program Lately - Foreign Ministry
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