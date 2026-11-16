https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/iran-does-not-engage-in-state-terrorism-unlike-us-and-israel---iranian-mfa-spox-1125079784.html
Iran Does Not Engage in State Terrorism Unlike US and Israel - Iranian MFA Spox
Iran Does Not Engage in State Terrorism Unlike US and Israel - Iranian MFA Spox
Sputnik International
Iran neither needs to turn to terror and violence, the way its enemies do, nor has any reason to upset the daily lives of ordinary people, Iranian Foreign... 16.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-16T18:40+0000
2026-11-16T18:40+0000
2026-11-16T18:40+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
israel
us
iranian foreign ministry
middle east
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110959090_0:146:3072:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_d62da8cbd0753630aa8cd3a125c72f24.jpg
"Iran has neither any need to resort to terror violence - like its enemies do - nor any reason to disrupt the daily lives of ordinary people - people who have themselves become victims of their own leaders’ disastrous decisions," Baghaei wrote on X.At the same time, attempts to demonize Iran by saying it hacked refrigerators in Europe and is planning to attack US officials are aimed at gaining public support as ordinary people strongly disapprove the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, he added. Iran has no need to mirror its ruthless aggressors in order to defeat them, nor does it see any point in playing "the game of losers," he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/iran-has-not-been-holding-talks-concerning-its-nuclear-program-lately---foreign-ministry-1125075291.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110959090_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_132491ddedfdc6e4b05b2fd40c0f10d6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, israel, us, iranian foreign ministry, middle east
iran, israel, us, iranian foreign ministry, middle east
Iran Does Not Engage in State Terrorism Unlike US and Israel - Iranian MFA Spox
Iran neither needs to turn to terror and violence, the way its enemies do, nor has any reason to upset the daily lives of ordinary people, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Emaeil Baghaei said.
"Iran has neither any need to resort to terror violence - like its enemies do - nor any reason to disrupt the daily lives of ordinary people - people who have themselves become victims of their own leaders’ disastrous decisions," Baghaei wrote on X.
At the same time, attempts to demonize Iran by saying it hacked refrigerators in Europe and is planning to attack US officials are aimed at gaining public support as ordinary people strongly disapprove the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, he added.
Iran has no need to mirror its ruthless aggressors in order to defeat them, nor does it see any point in playing "the game of losers," he added.