International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/iran-has-not-been-holding-talks-concerning-its-nuclear-program-lately---foreign-ministry-1125075291.html
Iran Has Not Been Holding Talks Concerning Its Nuclear Program Lately - Foreign Ministry
Iran Has Not Been Holding Talks Concerning Its Nuclear Program Lately - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran has not held any talks concerning its nuclear program lately, not being set to suspend or reduce uranium enrichment to reach a potential agreement with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Sunday.
2026-11-15T12:18+0000
2026-11-15T12:18+0000
us-israel war on iran
tehran
israel
middle east
iranian foreign ministry
us
nuclear technology
iranian nuclear program
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120447128_0:181:2996:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_f01bcb17fd9c587e31d9c3c4f6118253.jpg
"No, now we are extremely [far] from this stage. Currently, we do not discuss and have not discussed any details concerning the nuclear area," Baghaei said at a briefing, answering a question about the possibility of suspension of the program or reduction of uranium enrichment to conclude an agreement with the US. Earlier in November, media reported, citing sources, that the US and Iran might soon reach preliminary agreements on Tehran's nuclear program as part of a new Qatari-Pakistani initiative to limit uranium enrichment in Iran to 3.67%. Iran has stated on several occasions that it does not intend to discuss its nuclear program until the conflict with the United States has ended, the naval blockade has been lifted, and a number of other conditions have been met. Furthermore, Tehran has ruled out the possibility of exporting uranium to other countries. On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Tehran responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a pause in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk that hostilities could resume.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/us-iran-nearing-preliminary-nuclear-deal---reports-1125038320.html
tehran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120447128_133:0:2864:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_66b1097778c3dc70ebd4e0bbc783db18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
tehran, israel, middle east, iranian foreign ministry, us, nuclear technology, iranian nuclear program
tehran, israel, middle east, iranian foreign ministry, us, nuclear technology, iranian nuclear program

Iran Has Not Been Holding Talks Concerning Its Nuclear Program Lately - Foreign Ministry

12:18 GMT 15.11.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko / Go to the mediabankA view at the Milad Tower in Tehran, Iran
A view at the Milad Tower in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has not held any talks concerning its nuclear program lately, not being set to suspend or reduce uranium enrichment to reach a potential agreement with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Sunday.
"No, now we are extremely [far] from this stage. Currently, we do not discuss and have not discussed any details concerning the nuclear area," Baghaei said at a briefing, answering a question about the possibility of suspension of the program or reduction of uranium enrichment to conclude an agreement with the US.
Earlier in November, media reported, citing sources, that the US and Iran might soon reach preliminary agreements on Tehran's nuclear program as part of a new Qatari-Pakistani initiative to limit uranium enrichment in Iran to 3.67%.
Iran has stated on several occasions that it does not intend to discuss its nuclear program until the conflict with the United States has ended, the naval blockade has been lifted, and a number of other conditions have been met. Furthermore, Tehran has ruled out the possibility of exporting uranium to other countries.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Tehran responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a pause in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk that hostilities could resume.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
World
US, Iran Nearing Preliminary Nuclear Deal - Reports
10 November, 06:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала