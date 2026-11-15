https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/iran-has-not-been-holding-talks-concerning-its-nuclear-program-lately---foreign-ministry-1125075291.html
Iran Has Not Been Holding Talks Concerning Its Nuclear Program Lately - Foreign Ministry
Iran Has Not Been Holding Talks Concerning Its Nuclear Program Lately - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran has not held any talks concerning its nuclear program lately, not being set to suspend or reduce uranium enrichment to reach a potential agreement with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Sunday.
2026-11-15T12:18+0000
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"No, now we are extremely [far] from this stage. Currently, we do not discuss and have not discussed any details concerning the nuclear area," Baghaei said at a briefing, answering a question about the possibility of suspension of the program or reduction of uranium enrichment to conclude an agreement with the US. Earlier in November, media reported, citing sources, that the US and Iran might soon reach preliminary agreements on Tehran's nuclear program as part of a new Qatari-Pakistani initiative to limit uranium enrichment in Iran to 3.67%. Iran has stated on several occasions that it does not intend to discuss its nuclear program until the conflict with the United States has ended, the naval blockade has been lifted, and a number of other conditions have been met. Furthermore, Tehran has ruled out the possibility of exporting uranium to other countries. On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Tehran responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a pause in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk that hostilities could resume.
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Iran Has Not Been Holding Talks Concerning Its Nuclear Program Lately - Foreign Ministry
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has not held any talks concerning its nuclear program lately, not being set to suspend or reduce uranium enrichment to reach a potential agreement with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Sunday.
"No, now we are extremely [far] from this stage. Currently, we do not discuss and have not discussed any details concerning the nuclear area," Baghaei said at a briefing, answering a question about the possibility of suspension of the program or reduction of uranium enrichment to conclude an agreement with the US.
Earlier in November, media reported, citing sources, that the US and Iran might soon reach preliminary agreements on Tehran's nuclear program as part of a new Qatari-Pakistani initiative to limit uranium enrichment in Iran to 3.67%.
Iran has stated on several occasions that it does not intend to discuss its nuclear program
until the conflict with the United States has ended, the naval blockade has been lifted, and a number of other conditions have been met. Furthermore, Tehran has ruled out the possibility of exporting uranium to other countries.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Tehran responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a pause in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk that hostilities could resume.