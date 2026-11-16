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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/lavrov-araghchi-discuss-situation-in-middle-east-over-phone---russian-foreign-ministry-1125077708.html
Lavrov, Araghchi Discuss Situation in Middle East Over Phone - Russian Foreign Ministry
Lavrov, Araghchi Discuss Situation in Middle East Over Phone - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held phone talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the parties discussed ways to resolve the situation in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
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"On November 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The foreign ministers discussed ways to resolve the current crisis situation in the Middle East, which has developed as a result of the unprovoked aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran," the ministry said in a statement.On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
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Lavrov, Araghchi Discuss Situation in Middle East Over Phone - Russian Foreign Ministry

11:42 GMT 16.11.2026
© МИД РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held phone talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the parties discussed ways to resolve the situation in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"On November 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The foreign ministers discussed ways to resolve the current crisis situation in the Middle East, which has developed as a result of the unprovoked aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran," the ministry said in a statement.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with strikes of its own. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
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Russia Warns US Against Renewed Strikes on Iran
2 November, 10:55 GMT
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