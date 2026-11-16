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November 18–19, 2026

APEC Summit
Shenzhen

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/putin-western-neocolonial-ambitions-stand-in-the-way-of-fair-international-system-1125077282.html
Putin: Western Neocolonial Ambitions Stand in the Way of Fair International System
Putin: Western Neocolonial Ambitions Stand in the Way of Fair International System
Sputnik International
Russia categorically rejects any manifestations of neocolonialism, including military and sanctions pressure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a greeting to the "For the Freedom of Nations!" forum that has opened in Moscow.
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Former metropoles are still trying to retain control over the economies of countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America and to interfere in their internal affairs, he added.The "For the Freedom of Nations!" movement was established on the initiative of the United Russia party in February 2024 to unite efforts in the fight against modern manifestations of colonialism and neocolonialism.Participants are discussing ways to counter neocolonialism, international cooperation and the shaping of a multipolar world order.
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Putin: Western Neocolonial Ambitions Stand in the Way of Fair International System

09:23 GMT 16.11.2026
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankAddress by President Vladimir Putin to the Russian people regarding the upcoming State Duma elections.
Address by President Vladimir Putin to the Russian people regarding the upcoming State Duma elections. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2026
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Russia categorically rejects any manifestations of neocolonialism, including military and sanctions pressure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a greeting to the "For the Freedom of Nations!" forum that has opened in Moscow.
Former metropoles are still trying to retain control over the economies of countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America and to interfere in their internal affairs, he added.
The "For the Freedom of Nations!" movement was established on the initiative of the United Russia party in February 2024 to unite efforts in the fight against modern manifestations of colonialism and neocolonialism.
Participants are discussing ways to counter neocolonialism, international cooperation and the shaping of a multipolar world order.
Putin's speech at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Forum 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Tariff Wars and Illegitimate Sanctions Are Neocolonial Instruments - Putin
28 October, 10:57 GMT
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