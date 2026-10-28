https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/putin-takes-center-stage-at-russiaafrica-forums-headline-session-1124961669.html

Putin Takes Center Stage at Russia–Africa Forum’s Headline Session

Putin Takes Center Stage at Russia–Africa Forum’s Headline Session

Sputnik International

The third Russia–Africa Summit is being held in Moscow on October 28–29, bringing together delegations from 48 of the continent’s 54 countries, including 22 represented at the head-of-state level.

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2026-10-28T10:57+0000

2026-10-28T11:20+0000

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Russian President Vladimir Putin said a more just world order, in which the voices of all countries are heard, is replacing the unipolar world.The Russian president also stressed that the consequences of colonialism continue to affect African countries."We must acknowledge that the consequences of the colonial era are still being felt in Africa today," Putin said.Addressing the forum's participants, Putin welcomed the African delegations to Moscow and expressed his gratitude for accepting Russia's invitation.Russian President Vladimir Putin said Africa's influence and standing on the global stage are growing."The continent is experiencing a new awakening. Its sovereignty is strengthening, and its influence and standing on the world stage are growing. Most importantly, Africans have an unwavering determination to defend their interests," Putin said.Vladimir Putin said Russia is actively helping African countries reduce their debt burdens and improve financial stability. Putin noted that Moscow has joint programs with several African nations to redirect debt-related funds toward national economic development projects.Putin also accused Western countries of actively attempting to trap African nations in debt bondage.The Russian president emphasized that the summit was being held for the third time and that, as has become tradition, its work was beginning with a plenary session.Russian Technological DevelopmentRussian President Vladimir Putin said Russia has achieved impressive results in several areas of technological development, describing technological sovereignty as a strategic priority.Speaking at the Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, Putin highlighted the nationwide adoption of digital healthcare technologies, which he said are significantly improving doctors' productivity, expanding access to medical care and enabling earlier disease diagnosis.BRICSPutin also highlighted the role of BRICS in shaping the emerging international order, describing the group as one of the key centers of global transformation."New centers of global governance are emerging, becoming focal points for the transformation and restructuring of the world order. Among them, in my view, a key place belongs to an organization well known to all of you: BRICS, effectively the world's largest association, covering one-third of the Earth's landmass," Putin said at the forum.Moscow’s Gostiny Dvor exhibition center plays host to the opening of the Third Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum on October 28 at 1:00 p.m., starting with a plenary session. Some 4,000 Russian and African entrepreneurs have been invited to join more than 40 events across four key areas.The event aims to bolster mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and African countries in politics, security, trade, science, technology, culture and humanitarian affairs.The inaugural Russia–Africa Summit was held in Sochi in October 2019, followed by the second one in St. Petersburg in July 2023.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast!

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Putin addresses plenary session of Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum Sputnik International Putin addresses plenary session of Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum 2026-10-28T10:57+0000 true PT1S

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