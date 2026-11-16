https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/rostec-rolls-out-enhanced-depesha-mk-robotic-system-1125076575.html
Rostec Rolls Out Enhanced Depesha-MK Robotic System
Rostec Rolls Out Enhanced Depesha-MK Robotic System
Sputnik International
The new robot has a more spacious cargo compartment, more powerful engines and is capable of towing heavier trailers, says Rostec, Russia’s state corporation.
2026-11-16T07:32+0000
2026-11-16T07:32+0000
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These unmanned ground vehicles can act as force multipliers on the battlefield, each covering the others’ blind spots.The Depesha class ground robotic systems can carry fuel, equipment, food or evacuate people.
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Depesha-MK unmanned ground vehicle developed by Rostec
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Rostec Rolls Out Enhanced Depesha-MK Robotic System
07:32 GMT 16.11.2026 (Updated: 08:16 GMT 16.11.2026)
The new robot has a more spacious cargo compartment, more powerful engines and is capable of towing heavier trailers, says Rostec, Russia’s state corporation.
These unmanned ground vehicles can act as force multipliers on the battlefield, each covering the others’ blind spots.
Depesha-3 excels over the final kilometers, where stealth and mobility make the difference
Depesha-MK handles the medium distances, where transportation volume takes priority
“The new model, with its greater payload capacity and power, makes it possible to ‘take more and deliver it farther’ without repeated trips. This is extremely important, because with each new trip the risk of detection increases,” the corporation says.
The Depesha class ground robotic systems can carry fuel, equipment, food or evacuate people.