https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/russian-drones-target-port-and-rail-infrastructure-supporting-ukrainian-army-1125076312.html
Russian Drones Target Port and Rail Infrastructure Supporting Ukrainian Army
Russian Drones Target Port and Rail Infrastructure Supporting Ukrainian Army
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces hit a naval vessel delivering military and dual-use cargo for the armed forces of Ukraine to the port of Chernomorsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-11-16T06:16+0000
2026-11-16T06:16+0000
2026-11-16T06:16+0000
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Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued drone strikes against port and railway infrastructure facilities, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of supporting the Ukrainian armed forces. Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck a locomotive in the area of the Zaporozhye railway station, used to transport goods to support Ukrainian troops, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261114/russia-hits-ukrainian-energy-port-and-rail-infrastructure-overnight-1125072156.html
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Russian Drones Target Port and Rail Infrastructure Supporting Ukrainian Army
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces hit a naval vessel delivering military and dual-use cargo for the armed forces of Ukraine to the port of Chernomorsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued drone strikes against port and railway infrastructure facilities, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck a locomotive in the area of the Zaporozhye railway station, used to transport goods to support Ukrainian troops, the statement read.