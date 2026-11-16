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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/russian-drones-target-port-and-rail-infrastructure-supporting-ukrainian-army-1125076312.html
Russian Drones Target Port and Rail Infrastructure Supporting Ukrainian Army
Russian Drones Target Port and Rail Infrastructure Supporting Ukrainian Army
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces hit a naval vessel delivering military and dual-use cargo for the armed forces of Ukraine to the port of Chernomorsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
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Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued drone strikes against port and railway infrastructure facilities, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of supporting the Ukrainian armed forces. Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck a locomotive in the area of the Zaporozhye railway station, used to transport goods to support Ukrainian troops, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261114/russia-hits-ukrainian-energy-port-and-rail-infrastructure-overnight-1125072156.html
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Russian Drones Target Port and Rail Infrastructure Supporting Ukrainian Army

06:16 GMT 16.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations of a BM-70 UAV crew from Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye sector of the special military operation
Combat operations of a BM-70 UAV crew from Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces hit a naval vessel delivering military and dual-use cargo for the armed forces of Ukraine to the port of Chernomorsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued drone strikes against port and railway infrastructure facilities, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck a locomotive in the area of the Zaporozhye railway station, used to transport goods to support Ukrainian troops, the statement read.
A Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces flies, in the course of Russia's special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Hits Ukrainian Energy, Port and Rail Infrastructure Overnight
14 November, 05:11 GMT
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