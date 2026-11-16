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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/russian-strikes-hammer-ukraines-military-supply-lines-1125079412.html
Russian Strikes Hammer Ukraine’s Military Supply Lines
Russian Strikes Hammer Ukraine’s Military Supply Lines
Sputnik International
The Russian army struck a warehouse in the Kiev region used to store Ukrainian forces' drones and components, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-11-16T15:37+0000
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The Russian forces also struck a locomotive used for transporting goods to supply the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said, adding that Russian military also targeted infrastructure facilities in the Nikolaev seaport designed to store fuel for the Ukrainian army.Russia continues to carry out strikes aimed at paralyzing the supply of equipment and weapons to Ukrainian forces, targeting depots, rail links, and fuel infrastructure across the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/ukraine-trying-to-derail-us-russia-peace-effort-out-of-desperation--expert-1125078919.html
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Russian Strikes Hammer Ukraine’s Military Supply Lines

15:37 GMT 16.11.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankСамоходная артиллерийская установка (САУ) "Мста-С" на полигоне в Минской области
Самоходная артиллерийская установка (САУ) Мста-С на полигоне в Минской области - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
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The Russian army struck a warehouse in the Kiev region used to store Ukrainian forces' drones and components, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian forces also struck a locomotive used for transporting goods to supply the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said, adding that Russian military also targeted infrastructure facilities in the Nikolaev seaport designed to store fuel for the Ukrainian army.
Russia continues to carry out strikes aimed at paralyzing the supply of equipment and weapons to Ukrainian forces, targeting depots, rail links, and fuel infrastructure across the country.
A Russian serviceman of a mobile fire unit of the Yug Group of Forces is seen at a position in the Konstantinovka sector of the front line amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2026
Analysis
Ukraine Trying to Derail US-Russia Peace Effort Out of Desperation – Expert
14:48 GMT
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