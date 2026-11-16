https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/russian-strikes-hammer-ukraines-military-supply-lines-1125079412.html
Russian Strikes Hammer Ukraine’s Military Supply Lines
Russian Strikes Hammer Ukraine’s Military Supply Lines
Sputnik International
The Russian army struck a warehouse in the Kiev region used to store Ukrainian forces' drones and components, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-11-16T15:37+0000
2026-11-16T15:37+0000
2026-11-16T15:37+0000
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The Russian forces also struck a locomotive used for transporting goods to supply the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said, adding that Russian military also targeted infrastructure facilities in the Nikolaev seaport designed to store fuel for the Ukrainian army.Russia continues to carry out strikes aimed at paralyzing the supply of equipment and weapons to Ukrainian forces, targeting depots, rail links, and fuel infrastructure across the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/ukraine-trying-to-derail-us-russia-peace-effort-out-of-desperation--expert-1125078919.html
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Russian Strikes Hammer Ukraine’s Military Supply Lines
The Russian army struck a warehouse in the Kiev region used to store Ukrainian forces' drones and components, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian forces also struck a locomotive used for transporting goods to supply the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said, adding that Russian military also targeted infrastructure facilities in the Nikolaev seaport designed to store fuel for the Ukrainian army.
Russia continues to carry out strikes aimed at paralyzing the supply of equipment and weapons to Ukrainian forces, targeting depots, rail links, and fuel infrastructure across the country.