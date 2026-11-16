https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/ukraine-trying-to-derail-us-russia-peace-effort-out-of-desperation--expert-1125078919.html
Ukraine Trying to Derail US-Russia Peace Effort Out of Desperation – Expert
Ukraine Trying to Derail US-Russia Peace Effort Out of Desperation – Expert
Sputnik International
Ukraine is seeking to upend an evacuation operation in Kostantinovka, fearing it could reveal the reality to the international community, retired Russian Army Colonel Andrei Koshkin tells Sputnik.
2026-11-16T14:48+0000
2026-11-16T14:48+0000
2026-11-16T14:48+0000
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“If foreign journalists are allowed into Kostantinovka and see what is really happening on the ground, it could spell the end for the Kiev regime,” the military expert says.Ukrainian forces are attempting to derail the humanitarian operation at the cost of civilian lives in Kostantinovka, striking basements where residents are sheltering and, in one reported incident, targeting an elderly disabled woman and her son, the pundit notes.The Zelensky cabinet continues to claim that the Ukrainian military control the city, while insisting that Russia intends to use the mission to "rotate their troops" there – effectively acknowledging that Konstantinovka is held by Russian forces.Ukrainian drone attacks have also intensified. On the night of November 16, Russian air defenses shot down 1,336 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, while Ukrainian forces also struck the Crimean Bridge.“This is no coincidence,” the expert says, referring to the recent trilateral Russia-US-Ukrainian summit in Abu Dhabi and the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping and their American counterpart, Donald Trump, in Shenzhen on November 19.Yet the more Ukraine escalates, the less room it leaves itself for maneuver, the retired colonel highlights.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/ukraines-stubbornness-on-konstantinovka-humanitarian-pause-shows-it-doesnt-care-about-civilians-1125068335.html
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andrei koshkin, volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, ukraine, russia, kiev, shenzhen, us, europe, konstantinovka, vladimir putin, xi jinping, shenzhen
andrei koshkin, volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, ukraine, russia, kiev, shenzhen, us, europe, konstantinovka, vladimir putin, xi jinping, shenzhen
Ukraine Trying to Derail US-Russia Peace Effort Out of Desperation – Expert
Ukraine is seeking to upend an evacuation operation in Kostantinovka, fearing it could reveal the reality to the international community, retired Russian Army Colonel Andrei Koshkin tells Sputnik.
“If foreign journalists are allowed into Kostantinovka and see what is really happening on the ground, it could spell the end for the Kiev regime,” the military expert says.
Ukrainian forces are attempting to derail the humanitarian operation at the cost of civilian lives in Kostantinovka
, striking basements where residents are sheltering and, in one reported incident, targeting an elderly disabled woman and her son, the pundit notes.
The Zelensky cabinet continues to claim that the Ukrainian military control the city, while insisting that Russia intends to use the mission to "rotate their troops" there – effectively acknowledging that Konstantinovka is held by Russian forces.
Ukrainian drone attacks have also intensified. On the night of November 16, Russian air defenses shot down 1,336 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, while Ukrainian forces also struck the Crimean Bridge.
“This is no coincidence,” the expert says, referring to the recent trilateral Russia-US-Ukrainian summit in Abu Dhabi and the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping and their American counterpart, Donald Trump, in Shenzhen on November 19.
“Kiev is trying to demonstrate to the West that it is ‘fighting,’ that it is ‘striking back’ and that it is ‘not giving up.’ The goal is to secure better terms in any potential negotiations – or, conversely, to derail them altogether if the terms prove unacceptable.”
Yet the more Ukraine escalates, the less room it leaves itself for maneuver, the retired colonel highlights.
"By demonstrating that it is unwilling to make peace, it is effectively backing itself into a corner. This is deliberate escalation – but not from a position of strength. It is escalation born of desperation.”