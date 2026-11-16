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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/russias-fsb-detains-ukraines-agent-in-crimea-who-was-sharing-black-sea-fleet-ships-data-1125076438.html
Russia's FSB Detains Ukraine's Agent in Crimea Who Was Sharing Black Sea Fleet Ships Data
Russia's FSB Detains Ukraine's Agent in Crimea Who Was Sharing Black Sea Fleet Ships Data
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had detained a Ukrainian agent in Crimea, who was transmitting information about Black Sea Fleet ships and air defense units, as well as selecting places for explosives caches.
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A native of the Sumy region, born in 1971, established contact with a representative of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), the FSB said in a statement, adding that on the instructions of the curator, he collected and transmitted information "about the locations of ships of the Black Sea Fleet and the combat positions of air defense units in the region for further use of this information by the enemy when inflicting fire damage to units of the Russian armed forces."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/russias-fsb-says-prevented-terrorist-attack-in-stavropol-1125065459.html
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Russia's FSB Detains Ukraine's Agent in Crimea Who Was Sharing Black Sea Fleet Ships Data

06:59 GMT 16.11.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankFSB officer’s body armor and radio. File photo
FSB officer’s body armor and radio. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had detained a Ukrainian agent in Crimea, who was transmitting information about Black Sea Fleet ships and air defense units, as well as selecting places for explosives caches.
A native of the Sumy region, born in 1971, established contact with a representative of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), the FSB said in a statement, adding that on the instructions of the curator, he collected and transmitted information "about the locations of ships of the Black Sea Fleet and the combat positions of air defense units in the region for further use of this information by the enemy when inflicting fire damage to units of the Russian armed forces."
"Having received Russian citizenship in 2024, the attacker continued to work for the Ukrainian special services. He was engaged in selecting locations for the organization of caches, extracted components of explosive devices from caches, and transmitted their coordinates to [Ukraine] ... During another seizure of IED components from a cache in the Simferopol region of the Republic of Crimea, the person involved was detained by the FSB of Russia," the statement read.
FSB - Russian Security Service - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
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Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Stavropol
13 November, 07:09 GMT
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