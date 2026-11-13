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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/russias-fsb-says-prevented-terrorist-attack-in-stavropol-1125065459.html
Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Stavropol
Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Stavropol
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had detained a member of an international terrorist organization who intended to set off explosion at a shopping center in the city of Stavropol.
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"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the city of Stavropol suppressed a terrorist act planned by a citizen of one of the countries of the Central Asian region, a member of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee intended to detonate an improvised explosive device in one of Stavropol's shopping malls, the statement read.
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Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Stavropol

07:09 GMT 13.11.2026
© Russian Security Service (FSB) / Go to the mediabankFSB - Russian Security Service
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had detained a member of an international terrorist organization who intended to set off explosion at a shopping center in the city of Stavropol.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the city of Stavropol suppressed a terrorist act planned by a citizen of one of the countries of the Central Asian region, a member of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia," the FSB said in a statement.
The detainee intended to detonate an improvised explosive device in one of Stavropol's shopping malls, the statement read.
"For these purposes, the foreigner conducted a reconnaissance of the area, studied the time of the greatest concentration of people, selected the location of the improvised explosive device, purchased the components, chemicals and damaging elements necessary for its manufacture. After the terrorist attack, he planned to travel to Syria and join the ranks of the international terrorist organization," the FSB added.
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