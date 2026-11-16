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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/starshield-curbs-could-leave-ukraines-power-grid-exposed-while-draining-air-defenses--expert--1125079139.html
Starshield Curbs Could Leave Ukraine’s Power Grid Exposed While Draining Air Defenses – Expert
Starshield Curbs Could Leave Ukraine’s Power Grid Exposed While Draining Air Defenses – Expert
Sputnik International
Limiting Starshield’s speed to 161 km/h is critical for Ukraine’s ability to protect energy facilities, military expert and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik.
2026-11-16T15:31+0000
2026-11-16T15:31+0000
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Russian jet-powered Geran-4 and Geran-5 drones fly at 350–450 km/h, while Ukrainian interceptors lose their connection to operators once they exceed 161 km/h, making them impossible to control, he says. If limitations continue for longer, the consequences could be wide-ranging:Since Starshield serves as a key communications channel, restrictions affect “the overall resilience of Ukraine’s command-and-control system on the front.”
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Starshield Curbs Could Leave Ukraine’s Power Grid Exposed While Draining Air Defenses – Expert

15:31 GMT 16.11.2026
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian Air Force's F-16 fighter jets fly over a Patriot Air and Missile Defense System in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.
Ukrainian Air Force's F-16 fighter jets fly over a Patriot Air and Missile Defense System in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2026
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
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Limiting Starshield’s speed to 161 km/h is critical for Ukraine’s ability to protect energy facilities, military expert and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk tells Sputnik.
Russian jet-powered Geran-4 and Geran-5 drones fly at 350–450 km/h, while Ukrainian interceptors lose their connection to operators once they exceed 161 km/h, making them impossible to control, he says.
“As a result, they cannot even reach the interception point, let alone catch up with their targets,” he adds.
If limitations continue for longer, the consequences could be wide-ranging:
With interceptor drones effectively out of action against Gerans, Ukraine’s transformer substations and other critical facilities become more vulnerable to Russia’s strikes
Ukraine would have to rely more heavily on combat aircraft and interceptor missiles, both of which are already in short supply
Surface-to-air missiles are costly and don’t always reach the target; aircraft cannot provide round-the-clock protection for every facility
Since Starshield serves as a key communications channel, restrictions affect “the overall resilience of Ukraine’s command-and-control system on the front.”
A Russian serviceman of a mobile fire unit of the Yug Group of Forces is seen at a position in the Konstantinovka sector of the front line amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2026
Analysis
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