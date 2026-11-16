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November 18–19, 2026

APEC Summit
Shenzhen

- Sputnik International, 1920
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XI-Putin-Trump Meeting at APEC Summit Has ‘Historic and Pioneering Significance’ – Chinese MFA
XI-Putin-Trump Meeting at APEC Summit Has ‘Historic and Pioneering Significance’ – Chinese MFA
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The leaders of China, Russia, and the US will exchange views on maintaining peace, and the three countries bear responsibility for addressing global challenges and promoting peace and stability, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
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Strengthening interaction between China, Russia and the US will help stabilize the international situation, the ministry added.The meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the US will take place on November 19 in Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the APEC summit.
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XI-Putin-Trump Meeting at APEC Summit Has ‘Historic and Pioneering Significance’ – Chinese MFA

07:51 GMT 16.11.2026 (Updated: 07:52 GMT 16.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the mediabankThe Chinese Foreign Ministry's building in Beijing
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The leaders of China, Russia, and the US will exchange views on maintaining peace, and the three countries bear responsibility for addressing global challenges and promoting peace and stability, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
Strengthening interaction between China, Russia and the US will help stabilize the international situation, the ministry added.
The meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the US will take place on November 19 in Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the APEC summit.
President Donald Trump, left, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Temple of Heaven on Thursday May 14, 2026, in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2026
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Meeting of Russian, US, Chinese Leaders at APEC Summit Would Be Relevant - Diplomat
14 November, 04:25 GMT
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