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XI-Putin-Trump Meeting at APEC Summit Has ‘Historic and Pioneering Significance’ – Chinese MFA
XI-Putin-Trump Meeting at APEC Summit Has ‘Historic and Pioneering Significance’ – Chinese MFA
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The leaders of China, Russia, and the US will exchange views on maintaining peace, and the three countries bear responsibility for addressing global challenges and promoting peace and stability, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
2026-11-16T07:51+0000
2026-11-16T07:51+0000
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Strengthening interaction between China, Russia and the US will help stabilize the international situation, the ministry added.The meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the US will take place on November 19 in Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the APEC summit.
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XI-Putin-Trump Meeting at APEC Summit Has ‘Historic and Pioneering Significance’ – Chinese MFA
07:51 GMT 16.11.2026 (Updated: 07:52 GMT 16.11.2026)
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The leaders of China, Russia, and the US will exchange views on maintaining peace, and the three countries bear responsibility for addressing global challenges and promoting peace and stability, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
Strengthening interaction between China, Russia and the US will help stabilize the international situation, the ministry added.
The meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the US will take place on November 19 in Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the APEC summit.