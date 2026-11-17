https://sputnikglobe.com/20261117/eu-leaders-want-place-in-ukrainian-settlement-but-their-position-is-clearly-non-peaceful---kremlin-1125080675.html
EU Leaders Want Place in Ukrainian Settlement, but Their Position Is Clearly Non-Peaceful - Kremlin
EU Leaders Want Place in Ukrainian Settlement, but Their Position Is Clearly Non-Peaceful - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The EU leaders want a place at the negotiations on Ukraine but the position of their countries is clearly not peaceful, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-11-17T06:45+0000
2026-11-17T06:45+0000
2026-11-17T06:52+0000
world
russia
european union (eu)
ukraine
kremlin
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/0a/1125040817_0:317:3075:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a57162a55fa174c997d790084fd4da90.jpg
On EU in Ukrainian Settlement"European leaders in general are quite jealous of what is happening and are looking for their place in this process. But due to the fact that their position is so clearly non-peaceful, they rather demonstrate in every possible way their continued desire to inflict a strategic defeat and exert further pressure on Russia," Peskov told Russian media.Europe can hardly claim a significant place in the Ukrainian settlement, demonstrating its position to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the spokesman added.On SanctionsRussian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are unlikely to discuss the topic of European sanctions at a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Peskov said.The situation with sanctions against Russia has clearly shown the ineffectiveness of using economics as a weapon in international affairs, Peskov said.On Konstantinovka Humanitarian MissionVladimir Putin may discuss the humanitarian mission in Konstantinovka with Donald Trump, Dmitry Peskov said."We still have not heard any words of readiness for this mission from Ukraine," Peskov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/eus-remarks-on-pressure-on-russia-show-europes-unwillingness-to-assist-in-talks--kremlin-1125077439.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/0a/1125040817_298:0:3027:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8c6d05530d6e15894702e333536bd443.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, european union (eu), ukraine, kremlin
russia, european union (eu), ukraine, kremlin
EU Leaders Want Place in Ukrainian Settlement, but Their Position Is Clearly Non-Peaceful - Kremlin
06:45 GMT 17.11.2026 (Updated: 06:52 GMT 17.11.2026)
The EU leaders want a place at the negotiations on Ukraine but the position of their countries is clearly not peaceful, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
On EU in Ukrainian Settlement
"European leaders in general are quite jealous of what is happening and are looking for their place in this process. But due to the fact that their position is so clearly non-peaceful, they rather demonstrate in every possible way their continued desire to inflict a strategic defeat and exert further pressure on Russia," Peskov told Russian media.
Europe can hardly claim a significant place in the Ukrainian settlement, demonstrating its position to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the spokesman added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are unlikely to discuss the topic of European sanctions at a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Peskov said.
The situation with sanctions against Russia has clearly shown the ineffectiveness of using economics as a weapon in international affairs, Peskov said.
"The issue of the inefficiency of using economics as a weapon in international affairs — the situation with all the sanctions against our country, against other countries, has clearly demonstrated this," Peskov said.
On Konstantinovka Humanitarian Mission
Vladimir Putin may discuss the humanitarian mission in Konstantinovka with Donald Trump, Dmitry Peskov said.
"We still have not heard any words of readiness for this mission from Ukraine," Peskov added.