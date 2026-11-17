https://sputnikglobe.com/20261117/eu-leaders-want-place-in-ukrainian-settlement-but-their-position-is-clearly-non-peaceful---kremlin-1125080675.html

EU Leaders Want Place in Ukrainian Settlement, but Their Position Is Clearly Non-Peaceful - Kremlin

EU Leaders Want Place in Ukrainian Settlement, but Their Position Is Clearly Non-Peaceful - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The EU leaders want a place at the negotiations on Ukraine but the position of their countries is clearly not peaceful, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-11-17T06:45+0000

2026-11-17T06:45+0000

2026-11-17T06:52+0000

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On EU in Ukrainian Settlement"European leaders in general are quite jealous of what is happening and are looking for their place in this process. But due to the fact that their position is so clearly non-peaceful, they rather demonstrate in every possible way their continued desire to inflict a strategic defeat and exert further pressure on Russia," Peskov told Russian media.Europe can hardly claim a significant place in the Ukrainian settlement, demonstrating its position to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the spokesman added.On SanctionsRussian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are unlikely to discuss the topic of European sanctions at a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Peskov said.The situation with sanctions against Russia has clearly shown the ineffectiveness of using economics as a weapon in international affairs, Peskov said.On Konstantinovka Humanitarian MissionVladimir Putin may discuss the humanitarian mission in Konstantinovka with Donald Trump, Dmitry Peskov said."We still have not heard any words of readiness for this mission from Ukraine," Peskov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/eus-remarks-on-pressure-on-russia-show-europes-unwillingness-to-assist-in-talks--kremlin-1125077439.html

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