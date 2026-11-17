FSB Prevents Large-Scale Terror Attacks in Russia That Cost Ukraine at Least $2.5 Million
05:57 GMT 17.11.2026 (Updated: 05:58 GMT 17.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov/
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Over 700 kilograms of explosives and 40 strike drones: FSB prevents large-scale terror attacks in Russia that cost Ukraine at least $2.5 million.
Here are the key takeaways from the FSB’s statement:
🔶 Russian security services have been running the operation since the start of this year — they created conditions that allowed them to control the actions of Kiev's agents
🔶 The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR) handed over to recruited Russian citizens more than 700 kg of explosives, at least 40 strike quadcopters and six quad bikes, which were to be used for terror attacks
🔶 Jet skis were to be converted into explosive-laden unmanned surface vessels and used against Russian military and civilian ships in the Caspian Sea
🔶 The drones were to be deployed in Adygea and the Krasnodar region — for attacks on military airfields and critical facilities
🔶 Kiev's agents were due to begin the attacks this month — Russian security services intercepted them before the operation could start
🔶 Four people were detained, and two more agents were eliminated during detention
🔶 The preparation of the thwarted attacks, which cost Kiev at least $2.5 million, was overseen by SBU and GUR generals Ulyanitsky and Lordkipanidze
The FSB stressed that every agent and accomplice of foreign intelligence services who takes the path of betraying the Motherland will be reliably identified and severely punished under the law.
🔶 The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR) handed over to recruited Russian citizens more than 700 kg of explosives, at least 40 strike quadcopters and six quad bikes, which were to be used for terror attacks
🔶 Jet skis were to be converted into explosive-laden unmanned surface vessels and used against Russian military and civilian ships in the Caspian Sea
🔶 The drones were to be deployed in Adygea and the Krasnodar region — for attacks on military airfields and critical facilities
🔶 Kiev's agents were due to begin the attacks this month — Russian security services intercepted them before the operation could start
🔶 Four people were detained, and two more agents were eliminated during detention
🔶 The preparation of the thwarted attacks, which cost Kiev at least $2.5 million, was overseen by SBU and GUR generals Ulyanitsky and Lordkipanidze
The FSB stressed that every agent and accomplice of foreign intelligence services who takes the path of betraying the Motherland will be reliably identified and severely punished under the law.