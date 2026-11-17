https://sputnikglobe.com/20261117/kallas-proposal-to-steal-data-on-participants-of-special-military-operation-unsuccessful---kremlin-1125082466.html

Kremlin Torches Kallas' ‘Embarrassing’ Flop in Bid to Steal Data on Special Military Op Participants

Kremlin Torches Kallas' ‘Embarrassing’ Flop in Bid to Steal Data on Special Military Op Participants

Sputnik International

The proposal of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to steal data on special military operation participants is another unsuccessful statement that casts doubt... 17.11.2026, Sputnik International

2026-11-17T09:44+0000

2026-11-17T09:44+0000

2026-11-17T10:34+0000

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On Kaja KallasEarlier this week, Kallas suggested that the European Union could illicitly obtain data on participants in the special military operation in order to impose sanctions against them, proposing the involvement of EU intelligence services for this purpose.Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are sending a signal to the world that acute problems can be solved through dialogue, Dmitry Peskov said."The leaders of the three largest powers in the world are sending a signal to the world that the most pressing problems can be solved through dialogue," Peskov told reporters.On Strategic SecurityThe issues of arms control and strategic security should be discussed urgently, Peskov said.It is Russia and the US that should primarily conduct such a dialogue, since they possess the largest nuclear arsenals, the spokesman added.On UkraineIt cannot be ruled out that the latest terrorist attacks by Ukraine are linked to the upcoming meeting of Putin, Trump and Xi, Peskov said.Ukrainian attacks will not change the agenda of the trilateral talks, the official said, adding that everything will go according to plan.The prospects of the negotiation process on Ukraine have never been linked to a ceasefire, and Russia has always opposed the idea of respites, Peskov said."The prospect of a negotiation process has never been linked to a ceasefire. We were just saying that we are against any kind of respite. We stand for long-term peace and for making responsible decisions that can lead us to a peaceful settlement path," Peskov told reporters.

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