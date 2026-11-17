Kremlin Torches Kallas' ‘Embarrassing’ Flop in Bid to Steal Data on Special Military Op Participants
09:44 GMT 17.11.2026 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 17.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaMoscow Kremlin. Spasskaya Tower
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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The proposal of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to steal data on special military operation participants is another unsuccessful statement that casts doubt on her skill level, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Kaja Kallas
Earlier this week, Kallas suggested that the European Union could illicitly obtain data on participants in the special military operation in order to impose sanctions against them, proposing the involvement of EU intelligence services for this purpose.
"I think this is another embarrassing statement by Ms. Kallas, an unfortunate one, which once again probably shows the level of her qualifications," Peskov told the Russian media.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are sending a signal to the world that acute problems can be solved through dialogue, Dmitry Peskov said.
"The leaders of the three largest powers in the world are sending a signal to the world that the most pressing problems can be solved through dialogue," Peskov told reporters.
On Strategic Security
The issues of arms control and strategic security should be discussed urgently, Peskov said.
"Russia believes that, of course, the issue of arms control and strategic security issues should be urgently discussed," Peskov told reporters.
It is Russia and the US that should primarily conduct such a dialogue, since they possess the largest nuclear arsenals, the spokesman added.
On Ukraine
It cannot be ruled out that the latest terrorist attacks by Ukraine are linked to the upcoming meeting of Putin, Trump and Xi, Peskov said.
"This cannot be ruled out. The fighting continues, and our military is striking targets that are somehow related to the defense industry complex of Ukraine. Well, Ukraine continues its terrorist attacks," Peskov said, when asked whether there could be a connection between the recent terrorist attacks by Ukraine and the upcoming trilateral summit in China.
Ukrainian attacks will not change the agenda of the trilateral talks, the official said, adding that everything will go according to plan.
The prospects of the negotiation process on Ukraine have never been linked to a ceasefire, and Russia has always opposed the idea of respites, Peskov said.
"The prospect of a negotiation process has never been linked to a ceasefire. We were just saying that we are against any kind of respite. We stand for long-term peace and for making responsible decisions that can lead us to a peaceful settlement path," Peskov told reporters.
5 April, 12:40 GMT