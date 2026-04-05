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Kallas' Remarks Disgrace Europe Refuses to End - Lavrov
Kallas' Remarks Disgrace Europe Refuses to End - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described statements by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Russia's alleged attacks on other countries as a disgrace that Europe does not want to stop.
2026-04-05T12:40+0000
2026-04-05T12:40+0000
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"I do not even see anything worth commenting on here. And the fact that this disgrace persists, with none of her subordinates or none of EU members calling it out, tells me one thing: they like enjoying how she shows her knowledge in geography, politics and other areas," Lavrov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. Kallas had previously said that over the past century, Russia had allegedly attacked more than 19 countries.On Wednesday, Kallas said that Russia had allegedly "attacked" several dozen countries, including in Africa.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/slovakias-fico-suggests-replacing-kallas-as-top-eu-diplomat-1123451059.html
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europe refuses to end, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, eu foreign policy chief kaja kallas
europe refuses to end, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, eu foreign policy chief kaja kallas

Kallas' Remarks Disgrace Europe Refuses to End - Lavrov

12:40 GMT 05.04.2026
© Sputnik / Yuri Kochetkov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described statements by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Russia's alleged attacks on other countries as a disgrace that Europe does not want to stop.
"I do not even see anything worth commenting on here. And the fact that this disgrace persists, with none of her subordinates or none of EU members calling it out, tells me one thing: they like enjoying how she shows her knowledge in geography, politics and other areas," Lavrov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Kallas had previously said that over the past century, Russia had allegedly attacked more than 19 countries.
On Wednesday, Kallas said that Russia had allegedly "attacked" several dozen countries, including in Africa.
Премьер-министр Эстонии Кая Каллас - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2026
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Slovakia's Fico Suggests Replacing Kallas as Top EU Diplomat
11 January, 17:06 GMT
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