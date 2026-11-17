NATO Presence in East Asia Region Aims at Countering China - Lavrov
09:55 GMT 17.11.2026 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 17.11.2026)
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MANILA (Sputnik) - The presence of NATO in the East Asia region aims at countering China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
On NATO in Asia-Pacific Region
"NATO members are actively developing this region [the Asia-Pacific region], not hiding much that their goal is to contain China," Lavrov told reporters following the East Asian Summit.
Nothing good has ever come of anywhere NATO shows up, he added.
Lavrov: Nothing good has ever come of anywhere NATO shows up https://t.co/uevlp5hGkd— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 17, 2026
The activity of the AUKUS nuclear bloc is expanding, creating risks for nuclear-weapon-free zones, Sergey Lavrov said.
"The activity of the AUKUS nuclear block is expanding, creating risks for nuclear-weapon-free zones, which are provided for by the Bangkok Treaty and the Treaty of Rarotonga. Similar crisis phenomena are brewing as a result of a departure from the fundamental principles at the ASEAN Defense Ministers' meeting with partners," Lavrov said.
Individual partners of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are imposing block models of development on the region, and NATO military resources are being brought into the region, Lavrov said.
"Individual ASEAN partners impose archaic block models of regional development, closed clubs ... Under the slogans of the indivisibility of the security of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific region, NATO's military resources are actively being brought here," Lavrov said.
NATO actively expanding into Asia-Pacific, openly stating its goal is to contain China - Russian FM Lavrov https://t.co/uryePkDmwI— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 17, 2026
On Putin-Xi-Trump Meeting
A trilateral meeting of Russia, the United States and China in Shenzhen will be useful, Lavrov said.
"I think such a meeting [the trilateral meeting of Russia, the United States and China in Shenzhen] is useful in all circumstances, because three nuclear powers, two of them are also the largest economies in the world, well, countries with extensive interests in different regions of the globe and countries with interesting initiatives that exist. In the People's Republic of China... listening to each other is already useful. Moreover, meetings in this format have never been held," Lavrov told the press conference.
The agenda of the upcoming trilateral meeting has been formed, and the leaders will have a possibility for an exchange of views, Lavrov said, adding that if the presidents enjoy the meeting in Shenzhen, it will not be difficult to meet together again.
On Ukraine
Trilateral negotiations on the Ukraine settlement will continue, Sergey Lavrov said.
"We will not make any statements now that may give the wrong impression of what is happening and which may interfere with an open conversation that will certainly continue in the Russia-US-Ukraine format," Lavrov said.
Europe is trying by fair means or foul to get a break for Ukraine, the minister said, adding that the deployment of stabilization forces in Ukraine will mean the EU's direct involvement in the war.
Russia-US-Ukraine talks on Ukraine settlement to continue , Lavrov said https://t.co/zuYTFRM8W3— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 17, 2026